Groundbreaking

From left, Alex Villoch, Baptist Health Foundation CEO; Peter Chapman, Baptist Health Fishermen’s Community Hospital Board of Directors chair; Jay Hershoff, Baptist Health Board of Trustees chair; Drew Grossman, Baptist Health Fishermen’s Community Hospital and Mariners Hospital CEO; Jane Packard, Baptist Health Foundation Council chair; Glenn Waters, Baptist Health Chief Operating Officer; Joe Natoli, Baptist Health Chief Administrative Officer.

 Photo provided by McLaughlin Photo Video

Baptist Health South Florida broke ground Wednesday, Feb. 1, on a new medical arts facility in Marathon, adjacent to Baptist’s Fishermen’s Community Hospital.

The property formerly housed Monroe County’s Marathon library branch, but BHSF brokered a property trade with the library system three years ago to acquire the parcel in exchange for the site of the new library, at 3490 Overseas Highway.

rtamborrino123@gmail.com