There is a sigh of relief coming in Marathon.
Fishermen’s Community Hospital is opening its brand-new doors Monday, nearly four years after its doors and everything else were damaged by Hurricane Irma. The $43.7 million project — funded by donations and $25 million from parent company Baptist Health — is ready to fully serve the Middle Keys once again.
Area residents have valued its services so highly that they funded building the original hospital on Overseas Highway before it opened in 1962, and have helped raise its walls once again.
“We will begin on Monday at 7 in the morning,” Drew Grossman, CEO of the new facility, said Thursday. “The place will be up and running. It will be a soft opening, but you’re going to have your emergency services there, rooms.
“You’ll be able to become inpatient there. You’ll be able to do your outpatient laboratory and diagnostic or radiology testing. The chemo infusions look to be starting about August. Surgical services also will be starting a little later. Upper and lower GI (gastrointestinal) and endoscopy and orthopedics will be part of that. We’ll be rolling cardiology in as well.”
Grossman, who began administering Fishermen’s Community Hospital and Mariners Hospital in Tavernier, in February, said he noticed a difference recently in staff meetings.
“Two days ago, we were on a Zoom meeting,” he said, “and you should see the smiles on all of their faces. It’s still kind of a stressful time, going through your (check) lists on the final stuff. But you could see the smiles, like, ‘We’re almost at the end of this project and getting ready to go.’ ”
Plenty of significance and symbolism are connected to those doors opening to the public Monday for the first time.
“From the staff standpoint,” said Grossman, “if you really think about everything they’ve gone through since Irma, which not only displaced them from the hospital but for many from their houses as well, and they are true fighters and survivors because they didn’t leave the community. We have some people who have been there 35-plus years.
“To the staff, this is four years in the making. It’s just a sense of joy. It’s a sense of excitement. We are going into a state-of-the-art facility, and very few hospitals are built brand new from the ground up over the last 10 or 15 years. During COVID times, a lot of hospitals have shut, couldn’t keep their doors open. Our staff is looking forward to a busy place, working with wider hallways and doors than were here before. They’ve spent the last two years in the modular unit.”
The hospital will offer new services such as chemotherapy for cancer patients.
Category-4 Hurricane Irma demolished the former hospital on Sept. 10, 2017. However, Grossman said Baptist Health designed the new structure to exceed building code requirements with the ability to withstand a Category 5 hurricane. Safety features include an exterior shell of cast-in-place concrete walls for building hardening, a concrete slab over the roof deck for added stability and better wind resistance, and pilings socketed into the rock at building corners to exceed City of Marathon building requirements.
“It is Hurricane Category 5-proof,” Grossman said. “You need to be at least 10 feet about sea level, and we’re around 12 to 14 feet. All the generators and chillers are encased on the back part of the hospital and are secure. If we do lose power, we can go on backup for four or five days. We’ve got 96-hours-worth of water. So, we’re ready to go on day one, already in hurricane season.
“The way the walls were poured was done from a tilt standpoint. So, it’s really hurricane-wind endurance and can take any impact of high-speed winds. So, you’re looking at a facility that’s very well secured. These designs are why we’re state of the art.”
The one-story, 37,300-square foot building will have 22 beds with the potential for more, a helipad and will eventually have about 150 employees.
“We’re still looking for more nurses and techs,” said Grossman. “We had about 40 openings and we’re down to somewhere in the teens. So, we’ve made a lot of headway.”
There isn’t a maternity ward, but births can be handled.
“We did deliver a baby just a few weeks ago for a lady traveling from the New England area,” said Grossman. “It was a nice, healthy baby. ER doctors are all trained in that. But we’re not asking people to come there and have their babies unless it’s an emergency.”
Baptist Health purchased Fishermen’s for $13 million in July 2017, and two months later was left with a completely leveled facility in Marathon.
Grossman said, “As a health care company, they could’ve said, ‘Forget it. Let’s not rebuild. Let’s just sell the land.’ But that’s not the Baptist way. What I have known from my years of living in south Florida (where Baptist Health has numerous health care facilities) and competing against them, it’s not their style to abandon something. They wanted to give health care to a community that needed it.
“Instead of just rebuilding it, they said, ‘Let’s demolish it and build something great, something brand new. Let’s invest.’ So, they put up $25 million and the rest came through private donations and fundraisers. That just shows you how much the people around here value having their own hospital. And now you’re about to see the miracle happen.”
That “miracle” is coming back better than ever since disaster struck.
A white banner in green lettering was attached to a cyclone fence around the parking lot as soon as possible after the hurricane struck: “As Fishermen’s gets back on our feet, our sister hospital, Mariners Hospital in Tavernier, is ready to care for you.”
About one week later, once a field hospital tent was in place, that sign was replaced by one reading: “OPEN TO CARE FOR YOU.”
It was accompanied by the pineapple in the Baptist Health logo.
“If you know the history of the symbol of the pineapple throughout the Italian Renaissance,” said Grossman, “it basically represented hospitality. And we’re going to provide you everything you need to have a great experience. When I look at the pineapple, it’s not just the logo. I think about hospitality, and we’re going to make sure we do it right from start to finish, and that you have great quality care to have a great patient experience.
“We want to make sure that when you leave, you can look back at the building and recognize the pineapple, and say, ‘That’s my hospital. That’s where I’m going for my care.’ It’s a big deal, and it is part of what makes Marathon and the Middle Keys.”
The new building — which will offer 3D mammography, ultrasound and CT scans as well as oncology, endoscopy, telestroke services for stroke patients and surgeries – is about to open its doors.
“We have a waiting list for the 3D mammography even though we aren’t even open yet,” Grossman said.
The original Fishermen’s building and equipment cost $650,000, coming about almost 60 years ago because Marathon residents raised the money to build it in order to have emergency care closer than the hour-plus drive to Key West.
Grossman said, “What a lot of people have said to me about this hospital is, ‘This is going to make Marathon, that we have our own hospital and health care, emergency room, diagnostic testing.’ And they are going to be able to get chemo infusions, which we’ve never had at that hospital. We won’t have a trauma center but we can stabilize a patient if they have to be airlifted out.
“Our board and our foundation are very excited along with our staff. In my 23 years (as a hospital administrator), I’ve built towers, different services lines and ERs, expanded laboratories and diagnostic centers. And even though I came in at the tail end, it’s exciting to be opening a new hospital. But when I look outward, look at my staff, my executive team, the corporate people that supported this initiative, construction teams and the team that has been there since day one, starting with the architects drawing things up, I’m excited about all the hard work they’ve done.
“They deserve not just pats on the back or clapping and cheering. They should be noticed by the community for all the hard work. The building looks nice, but it’s really about our staff. And 7 a.m. on June 7 is a big mark on our calendar.”