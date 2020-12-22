Fishery managers eye dolphin, wahoo changes

Federal fishery managers are considering changes to dolphin fish and wahoo, including reduced bag limits, after fishermen have raised concerns about declining fish populations and catching smaller fish.
Dolphin is one of the most economically important species of recreationally caught fish from Florida to North Carolina. The recreational fishery is worth $330 million a year, according to Islamorada charter boat Capt. Jon Reynolds, who cited one recent study.
“Dolphin is a key species for the recreational fishery,” said Reynolds, who is among a group of local fishermen calling for changes.
Earlier this month, the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council approved a list of proposed management measures for the dolphin and wahoo fisheries for public hearings, which will happen later this year.
The proposals also include reduced daily bag limits for recreational fishermen and possibly adjusting the split between the commercial and recreational annual catch limits by giving the recreational possibly 3% more, South Atlantic Fishery Management Council spokeswoman Kim Iverson said. Currently 90% of the annual catch limit for dolphin is allocated to the recreational sector and 10% to commercial fishermen.
The public hearings on the issue will be scheduled in early 2021. The measures, proposed in Amendment 10 to the Dolphin Wahoo Fishery Management Plan, would revise catch levels and annual catch limits for both dolphin and wahoo, modify allocations between recreational and commercial sectors, and modify accountability measures designed to help prevent exceeding annual catch limits, Iverson said.
The amendment also includes management alternatives to reduce recreational bag limits and vessel limits for dolphin and wahoo, eliminate a requirement for operator cards in the for-hire and commercial fisheries, address retention of dolphin and wahoo onboard permitted commercial vessels with specified gear onboard, and allow filleting of dolphin at sea on board charter or headboat vessels in waters north of the Virginia/North Carolina line, Iverson said.
The South Atlantic Council is considering changes rules for dolphin and wahoo either jurisdiction-wide or by individual area, Iverson said.
The South Atlantic Council agreed to consider an additional amendment to the Dolphin Wahoo Fishery Management Plan in 2021 to address the longline fishery.
Proposals call for the recreational bag limit for dolphin at 10 per person, but the vessel limit could go from the current 60 to a low as 40.
Reynolds supported lowering the vessel limit, but he would also like to see a reduction in the commercial bag limit, as he cited that in 2014 commercial longline fishermen off North Carolina went from keeping dolphin as a by-catch to actually targeting the species or having a directed catch, which has led to a decrease in the size and population of dolphin, he said.
The South Atlantic Council is looking at changes to the longline fishing fleet, Iverson said.
Upper Keys charter boat Capt. Steve Leopold proposed keeping the bag limit the same but removing the 20-inch minimum size limit, as many nearly legal fish are dying after being thrown back in the water.
“A lot of 19-inch fish are dying,” Leopold said. “After you hook them and pin them on the deck to measure them, they don’t stand a chance.”
The Keys fishermen said they have not seen dramatic drop in the abundance or size of wahoo.
Public hearings for Dolphin Wahoo Amendment 10 will be held in early 2021 via webinar. Written public comments will also be accepted. The council will review the public comments during its March meeting and is currently scheduled to approve Amendment 10 when it meets again in June 2021.