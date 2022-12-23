The federal fishery management council with jurisdiction in the Atlantic waters of the Florida Keys is moving forward on several bag limit reductions and fishing restrictions for several species of grouper, blueline tilefish and red snapper to address overfishing issues for the upcoming year.
After considering recommendations from its advisory panels, from its Scientific and Statistical Committee, and public input, the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council approved three amendments for secretarial review for the U.S. Department of Commerce during its December meeting in North Carolina. If approved by the secretary of commerce, measures proposed in the amendments would likely be implemented in 2023, according to council spokeswoman Kim Iverson.
The gag grouper stock in South Atlantic waters is overfished and undergoing overfishing, and the South Atlantic Council is pursuing Amendment 53 to the Snapper Grouper Fishery Management plan, which is designed to establish a rebuilding plan for gag, revise catch levels, and implement management measures to end overfishing and rebuild the stock, Iverson said. The amendment includes actions to reduce the commercial trip limit for gag, establish a recreational vessel limit, and prohibit retention by captain and crew on federally permitted for-hire vessels. Recreational measures would also apply to black grouper to reduce misidentification issues, Iverson said.
The council will hold two public hearings via webinar at on Jan. 10-11 for Snapper Grouper Amendment 53 and is scheduled to approve the amendment for secretarial review by the U.S. Department of Commerce during the council’s March meeting, Iverson said. Information on the webinars can be found on the council’s website at http://www.safmc.net.
The South Atlantic Council approved Amendment 51 to the Snapper Grouper Fishery Management Plan to address snowy grouper management. The stock remains overfished and is experiencing overfishing, and a harvest reduction of approximately 43% is needed to achieve sustainable harvest levels and rebuild the stock, Iverson said. The amendment would adjust catch levels for both the commercial and recreational sectors, modify allocations, and implement management measures that include shortening the current recreational season, which is May 1 through Aug. 31, to end two months earlier on June 30, Iverson said. The current one fish per vessel per day possession limit would remain the same. Recreational accountability measures would also be modified.
The South Atlantic Council is eyeing changes for the recreational landings for blueline tilefish because they have exceeded the annual catch limit in recent years, Iverson said. Snapper Grouper Amendment 52 would reduce the current bag limit from three fish to two fish per person per day, prohibit bag limit retention of blueline tilefish by captain and crew on federally permitted for-hire vessels, and modify the current accountability measures, Iverson said.
However, the council is working toward increasing the allowable catch for golden tilefish stock because the fishery is not overfished nor undergoing overfishing. Snapper Grouper Amendment 52 will adjust catch levels for golden tilefish, Iverson said.
Also, this month, the council continued work on Snapper Grouper Regulatory Amendment 35 and approved the amendment for public hearings. The draft amendment contains options to reduce the Annual Catch Limit (ACL) for red snapper as required to address overfishing.
The council’s preferred alternative would set the total ACL equal to the Acceptable Biological Catch (ABC), which must be reduced from 42,510 fish to 28,000 fish following the last stock assessment. This alternative allows for some harvest as the stock continues to rebuild. The ABC was recommended by the council’s Scientific and Statistical Committee following the 2021 stock assessment and may not be exceeded by the council.
The amendment also includes an action to reduce release mortality for all snapper grouper species by restricting the recreational sector to the use of single hook rigs when targeting snapper grouper species. As the red snapper stock continues to rebuild, so do the number of released fish that die, driven primarily by the recreational sector targeting co-occurring snapper grouper species, Iverson said.
Amendment 35 includes a comprehensive plan to expand outreach for best fishing practices, including continued promotion of descending devices. The red snapper fishery is arguably one of the most highly regulated fisheries and one of the most contentious when it comes to allocations.
“This is not simply a red snapper issue, but a management challenge for the entire snapper grouper fishery,” Council Chair Carolyn Belcher said during the meeting. “The council recognizes the frustration of anglers as red snapper harvest remains constricted, but we must get a handle on the release mortality occurring within the recreational fishery and are working through several avenues to do so.”
In addition to the regulatory actions in Regulatory Amendment 35, the Council is pursuing several courses of action to address release mortality in the snapper grouper fishery and end overfishing of red snapper. The council is developing a Management Strategy Evaluation (MSE) to provide a more holistic approach to evaluating snapper grouper fishery management options. An amendment to require recreational permits for the snapper grouper fishery is also in development. In addition, ongoing research to estimate the number of Red Snapper in the South Atlantic from North Carolina to south Florida may improve the information available to the Council for managing red snapper.
A public hearing for Snapper Grouper Regulatory Amendment 35 will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Key Largo Holiday Inn. An additional hearing via webinar has also been scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 31.
Information about the December 2022 council meeting, including final committee reports, public comments and meeting materials is available from the council’s website at https://safmc.net/events/december-2022-council-meeting/. The next meeting of the council is scheduled for March 6-10 in Jekyll Island, Georgia.