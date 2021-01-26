Fishing council seeks input on dolphin and wahoo

The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council will host three webinars this week to take the public’s input on possible bag limit changes for two of the Florida Keys’ most important and best tasting offshore species of fish, dolphin (mahi) and wahoo.
The webinars will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 26-28, and the council will be take written online public comment until Feb. 5, South Atlantic spokeswoman Kim Iverson said.
A public hearing summary document, presentation and the draft amendment with details of the proposed actions and management alternatives are all now available from the council’s website at https://safmc.net/safmc-meetings/public-hearings-scoping-meetings/.
The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council will review public comments as it continues to develop Dolphin Wahoo Amendment 10 during its meeting March 1-5 meeting, Iverson said.
“I hope fishermen and others will join the webinars to learn more about measures being considered by the council and take the opportunity to provide their recommendations and comments during the hearings,” Iverson said.
Changes for dolphin include reducing the daily bag of 60 fish per vessel. Alternatives range from 30 to 54 fish per vessel with additional alternatives to have the reductions apply only off the east coast of Florida, North Carolina, South Caroline and Georgia, or along the entire Atlantic coast, Iverson said.
Also under consideration is reducing the two-fish daily bag limit for wahoo to one fish per person and implementing vessel limits ranging from 2 to 8 fish per vessel, Iverson said.
The council is looking at adjusting the split between the commercial and recreational annual catch limits by giving the recreational possibly 3% more, Iverson said. Currently 90% of the annual catch limit for dolphin is allocated to the recreational sector and 10% to commercial fishermen.
The management plan addresses measures for dolphin and wahoo in federal waters, ranging from 3 to 200 nautical miles along the East Coast of the United States.
Dolphin fish is one of the most economically important species of recreationally caught fish from Florida to North Carolina. The recreational fishery is worth $330 million a year, according to Islamorada charter boat Capt. Jon Reynolds, who cited one recent study.
The Keys fishermen said they have not seen dramatic drop in the abundance or size of wahoo.
Reynolds supported lowering the vessel limit, but he would also like to see a reduction in the commercial bag limit, as he cited that in 2014 commercial longline fishermen off North Carolina went from keeping dolphin as a by-catch to actually targeting the species or having a directed catch, which has led to a decrease in the size and population of dolphin, he said.
The South Atlantic Council is looking at changes to the long-line fishing fleet, Iverson said.
Upper Keys charter boat Capt. Steve Leopold proposed keeping the bag limit the same but removing the 20-inch minimum size limit, as many nearly legal fish are dying after being thrown back in the water.
“A lot of 19-inch fish are dying,” Leopold said. “After you hook them and pin them on the deck to measure them, they don’t stand a chance.”