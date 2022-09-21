By nature, Harrison Esquinaldo is a quiet, understated young man.
Unless he tries to convince his father, David “Esky” Esquinaldo, that there is a better way of doing things at their Duck Avenue tackle shop, Esky Rods.
The duo builds some of the finest bespoke fishing tackle in the United States, if not the world.
But the younger Esquinaldo and his wife, Alicia, are adding another layer to the famous fishing family’s legacy: philanthropy.
During the past two years, the couple has raised more than $45,000 for charity through their Reelin’ for the Cause fishing tournament in honor of their firstborn child, Harrison Axel Esquinaldo. The proceeds were donated to the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami.
The annual event at White Street Pier draws hundreds of anglers and their families.
And they catch fish.
“We have had everything from redfish to permit to jacks, grunts, and sharks,” said Esquinaldo. “It is a fun time for what we believe is a good cause.”
Thanks to their efforts, the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital named Suite 2016 of the pediatric cardiac unit in their son’s name last month.
On May 18, 2016, Harrison Axel Esquinaldo was born at Lower Keys Regional Medical Center. He was airlifted to Nicklaus, where they discovered complex congenital heart defects.
Axel was born with a ventricular septal defect (VSD), which causes a hole in the septum that separates the heart’s lower chambers (ventricles) and allows blood to pass from the left to the right side of the heart.
He also suffered from pulmonary atresia — a birth defect of the pulmonary valve, controlling blood flow between the heart chambers. The latter condition occurs when the valve doesn’t form at all, blocking blood flow to the heart’s right ventricle and out to the lungs.
The infant spent 11 days in the pediatric cardiac ICU fighting for his life under the care of world-renowned surgeon Dr. Redmond Burke.
After two open-heart surgeries and several other procedures, he succumbed to his conditions.
“I didn’t have much to do with the fundraising,” said Esquinaldo. “That was all my wife. She wanted to do something, and fishing is our thing. It seemed like a natural fit.”
Alicia agreed.
“We wanted to honor our son,” said Alicia. “It took several years to come up with the concept, but with our family so involved in the fishing community, it just worked.”
The couple said the cause is near and dear to their hearts.
“We wanted to do something to help and raise awareness for congenital heart defect awareness,” said the couple.
Harrison’s father, David, was in attendance at the ceremony after a stint in a Miami hospital for heart surgery.
“It was pretty humbling,” said Esky. “I had been reading about Dr. Burke and what he has done, and he is the best in the world. And I mentioned that to him.
He looked at me and said, ‘I have been reading about you (in fishing), and you are pretty good at what you do.”
The 2023 edition of the tournament is scheduled for mid-April.
For information, visit http:// www.reelinforthecausekeywest.com.