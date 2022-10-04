missing boaters

U.S. Coast Guard crews are searching for this missing vessel with two people, Omar Millet Torres and Betsy Morales, and their dog. The vessel was last seen near the Fury Watersports playground off Key West Harbor. Contact Sector Key West at 305-292-8727 of VHF Channel 16 with information.

 Photo provided by U.S. Coast Guard

At least five of 16 Cuban migrants reported missing off the Lower Keys waters had been located since late last week.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office personnel recovered the bodies of three deceased females from the mangroves near Naval Air Station Key West at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.

tohara@keysnews.com