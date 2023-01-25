Residents of the hardest-hit areas of Key West are still recovering from Hurricane Ian with little — if any — help from the Federal Emergency Management Administration.
Key West City Commissioner Clayton Lopez, who represents Bahama Village, said his constituents are still struggling, navigating FEMA’s complicated application and appeal process with few seeing any results.
“The FEMA process is the most frustrating thing I have ever seen. You have to apply for assistance, and they deny you and send you an application for an SBA loan. If most of the people affected could afford a loan, they wouldn’t be applying for assistance,” said Lopez. “Then you have to apply again.”
He said one example is a pair of sisters living in a home that Ian severely damaged.
“I am aware and somewhat bewildered as to what can be done for these sisters that are living in a home that is less than safe,” said Lopez.
The sisters applied for help from FEMA, and Lopez went as far as to take FEMA representatives to them in an attempt to get help.
“Where they stand now, I still don’t know,” said Lopez. “Our current system is not working as it should. I saw it after Wilma, again after Irma, and now after Ian. Some folks randomly get a few bucks in hand. Others fight for acknowledgment of their losses, while others get repeatedly turned down.”
One point of frustration for Lopez was the number of people denied for e-vehicles that are not required to be registered or insured like e-bikes.
“That’s a primary form of transportation for many of our residents,” said Lopez. “And FEMA just doesn’t even take that into account.”
The bright point in everything, said Lopez, was how local organizations and individuals picked up the slack from the federal government.
“I have to mention that the COAD, local organizations, and volunteers have made a difference in many of the cases where federal assistance has fallen short.
Elsewhere on the island, other residents are still dealing with the aftermath.
Some military and civilian employees living on the U.S. Navy’s Truman Annex property adjacent to Bahama Village are still displaced as the Navy assesses and renovates its properties.
Many were moved to the Navy’s Trumbo Point and other properties and are still waiting for remediation at Truman Annex to be completed.
One said that the state of the Trumbo quarters is so bad that they had to move due to electrical issues in the older base housing units.
In all, flood waters displaced 24 families, damaging installation housing areas, according to NAS Key West Public Affairs Officer Dannette Baso Silvers.
“The families were relocated to townhomes on our installation until renovations are completed in March 2023,” said Baso Silvers.
Renovations included remediation for mold and replacing electrical work and appliances, similar to what the Key West Housing Authority did in its hardest-hit units.
Baso Silvers said the rest of the installation suffered damages to the waterfront, the airfield, and other facilities amounting to $239 million for recovery and resiliency projects.
“There is a process that the Department of Defense follows for allocating funds and hiring contractors,” she said. “Once the Navy has approved the repair budget, and Congress has allocated the necessary funds, the Navy will advertise statements of work for contractors to bid on. The entire process from start to finish normally takes three to four years.”