Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority officials have asked residents, tourists and business owners to temporarily reduce water consumption so the public water utility can rebuild its reserves.
“Stop using water unless it is absolutely necessary,” FKAA Executive Director Greg Veliz said Monday morning.
Veliz urged people to not water their yards or use irrigation systems and not wash their boats or vehicles at this time. Instead of cleaning off driveways and sidewalks with hoses and pressure washers, use brooms.
“Water irrigation is huge, Veliz said.
The call to reduce water use comes as the FKAA had three major water line breaks since Wednesday. The water utility does have water, but it is desperately trying to rebuild its water reserves, Veliz said. The FKAA has reduced the pressure and the supply coming out of the Biscayne Aquifer in Florida City, which is the Florida Keys main water supply.
“If we have a break now, everyone is out of water,” Veliz said.
The FKAA fired up its desalination plant on Stock Island last week after experiencing major breaks in the water transmission line on both Wednesday and Thursday, March 8-9. The plant can turn more than a million gallons a day of saltwater into freshwater.
The FKAA plans to keep running the plant and asking residents to cutback on water usage for at least the next several days, Veliz said Monday.
Veliz met with FKAA engineers on Monday and asked what they can do to expedite the construction of a new desalination plant on Stock Island, which currently won’t be done until next year, Veliz said Monday. The new plant would expand capacity by roughly 3 million gallons, according to Veliz.
The water reserves are at “very low” levels, Veliz said. He talked about cubic feet of water, not gallons, when describing the water levels in the FKAA reserves. Typically, reserve levels in the FKAA’s three tanks would be roughly 33 to 36 feet, but they dropped as low as 9 feet on Friday, Veliz said.
The plan was to run the desalination plant “to exhaustion,” with “no intention of pulling back,” Veliz said Friday.
However, the plant is not cheap to run.
The FKAA had three major breaks in the main water line in the Upper Keys, with the first starting Wednesday and the second Thursday, which prompted the closing of schools, the Upper Keys courthouse and other government offices in the Upper Keys.
Thursday’s break, which occurred around 11 p.m. Wednesday at Mile Marker 92 in Tavernier, near Harry Harris Park, was much larger than the one that occurred Wednesday morning in Islamorada, in front of the Postcard Inn at Mile Marker 84. Traffic was severely slowed along U.S. 1 on Wednesday and Thursday, as vehicles were being diverted off the Keys’ main highway and onto surface streets.
The third break in the line occurred at about 9 p.m. on Saturday, causing water pressure to be significantly reduced for most of the Keys on Sunday. The pipe broke in the same area along U.S. 1 in the Upper Keys as the other two leaks earlier this week. The break impacted Duval Street bars, with some closing early because they lost too much water pressure or had no pressure.
On Monday, Starbuck’s coffee shop on North Roosevelt Boulevard in Key West had closed because of water issues. Veliz planned to meet with the heads of the local associations that represent bars, restaurants and hotels to ask them what they can do drop water consumption in the next few days, Veliz said.
On Monday, the Navy closed its car wash and splash pad on base to cut back water consumption, Naval Key West Air Station spokeswoman Danette Baso Silvers.
The three water main breaks since Wednesday are an expensive problem, with Veliz estimating the cost of repairs to be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. The system is old, and if one section fails, it puts more pressure on other sections of the system, Veliz said. The FKAA has to be careful in increasing the pressure while the system is being repaired to not cause additional breaks, Veliz said.
The breaks in the water line occurred as the FKAA is about to start a major project replacing the main transmission line.
In April, the FKAA will begin the Islamorada Transmission Main Replacement Project. Approximately 4 miles of the original 30-inch thick transmission main, which is 60 years old, will be replaced with a 36-inch thick cathodically protected pipe. Additionally, the mains at the Tea Table Relief and Whale Harbor bridge crossings will be installed underwater to protect them from high winds and storm surges, according to the FKAA.
Crews will begin installing the new transmission main near Mile Marker 79.5 at the south end of Islamorada and work north along U.S. 1 to just south of Whale Harbor Channel near Mile Marker 84, according to the FKAA.