The Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority board has given two more of its top executives, and their spouses, benefits for life.

On Wednesday, the board agreed to give FKAA board comptroller Timothy Esquinaldo and his wife and FKAA Executive Director Greg Veliz and his wife health benefits for life. Esquinaldo and his wife, who also works for the FKAA, plan to retire soon, FKAA attorney Bob Feldman said Wednesday.

FKAA

