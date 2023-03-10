water line break

The water line break late Wednesday evening in Tavernier forced the closing of numerous Upper and Middle Keys schools, as well as courthouses, libraries and some government buildings.

 Photo provided by Monroe County

A water line break in the Upper Keys prompted the closing of Stanley Switlik and Plantation Key schools, Coral Shores and Marathon high schools and the courthouses in Marathon and Plantation Key on Thursday.

In addition, the Marathon Library, Islamorada City Hall and the Monroe County Tax Collector’s Office in Plantation Key and Marathon offices closed Thursday, March 9. Hours of operation at the Big Pine Key satellite office in the Winn-Dixie shopping plaza were extended Thursday to 4:45 p.m., Monroe County government spokeswoman Kristen Livengood said. Sugarloaf Elementary dismissed early Thursday.