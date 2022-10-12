The Florida Keys main water utility and its workers are deadlocked over a new proposed contract for roughly half of its roughly 300 workers.
Late last week, Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority workers, represented by Communications Workers of America Local 3177, voted overwhelmingly not to ratify a proposed three-year agreement between their union and the FKAA, according to a news release from the union on Monday.
Employees who voted against the proposed contract cited the failure of the FKAA to address the need for a wage package that would offset the recent increase in the cost-of-living due to high inflation, according to the union. Dissatisfaction with the conduct of the FKAA’s negotiators at the table was also blamed for rejection of the deal.
According to government statistics, the cost of living in June 2022 increased more than the previous year by 10.6% for the area including the Florida Keys, according to the union. Any wage proposal not accounting for that increase was seen by FKAA workers as, effectively, a cut in pay, the union stated.
Acceptance of the FKAA’s “best and final” wage offer of 8% in the first year would only mean that employees would be falling further behind, the union stated.
“We met with the bargaining employees prior to negotiations, and they all expressed how expensive things have become in the Keys,” CWA Local 3177 President, Ernesto Cabrera said. “The members want a fair raise to keep up with the cost of living.”
The Communications Workers of America and CWA Local 3177 have called on the FKAA to return to the bargaining table to hammer out a “deal that adequately addresses concerns over inflation and the cost of living, while doing so in a manner not based on intimidation, disinformation and ultimatums,” the union stated in its news release.
FKAA Deputy Executive Director Greg Veliz contended the agency could not become locked into a multiyear contract with a CPI of 10%, as that figure could decline next year and/or the year after that. Veliz called 8% unprecedented. The contract negotiations called for between a one- and three-year deal, Veliz said. The FKAA’s contract proposal also included favorable health benefits, Veliz said.
“I believe it was a fair offer, and I still believe it was a fair offer,” Veliz said. “We will continue to talk and I hope to get back to the table soon.”
Veliz plans to update the FKAA board on the contract negotiations in a closed session meeting, he said.