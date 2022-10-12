The Florida Keys main water utility and its workers are deadlocked over a new proposed contract for roughly half of its roughly 300 workers.

Late last week, Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority workers, represented by Communications Workers of America Local 3177, voted overwhelmingly not to ratify a proposed three-year agreement between their union and the FKAA, according to a news release from the union on Monday.

