Grants and low-interest loans for the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority’s Islamorada Transmission Main Replacement Project were made possible by following guidelines ensuring U.S. based materials were used. Work on the line is two months ahead of schedule, according to the FKAA.
Photos provided by Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority
Construction crews continue to work on the FKAA water main project in Islamorada.
Traffic moves along U.S. One near Mile Marker 82 in Islamorada as crews work to replace aging water lines. Crews work 24/7 Monday through Friday and suspend work during holidays.
A much-needed Upper Keys project to upgrade the Florida Keys’ main water line, in one of its most problematic areas, is halfway done and two months ahead of schedule.
Construction crews for the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority have reached the halfway mark on the Islamorada Transmission Main Replacement Project approximately two months ahead of schedule, according to FKAA Executive Director Greg Veliz. With 11,000 linear feet of the new 36-inch transmission main now installed along U.S. 1 between Mile Markers 80 and 82, crews are continuing to work northbound toward Mile Marker 84.