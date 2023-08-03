A much-needed Upper Keys project to upgrade the Florida Keys’ main water line, in one of its most problematic areas, is halfway done and two months ahead of schedule.

Construction crews for the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority have reached the halfway mark on the Islamorada Transmission Main Replacement Project approximately two months ahead of schedule, according to FKAA Executive Director Greg Veliz. With 11,000 linear feet of the new 36-inch transmission main now installed along U.S. 1 between Mile Markers 80 and 82, crews are continuing to work northbound toward Mile Marker 84.

