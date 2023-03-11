The Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority did not experience any water main breaks on Friday, but the agency will continue to operate its desalination plant for at least the next several days, if not longer, to help rebuild its water reserves as they have become extremely low in the past week.

The FKAA fired up its desalination plant on Stock Island this week after experiencing major breaks in the water transmission line on both Wednesday and Thursday, March 8-9. The plant can turn 2 million gallons a day of saltwater into freshwater.

