The Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority did not experience any water main breaks on Friday, but the agency will continue to operate its desalination plant for at least the next several days, if not longer, to help rebuild its water reserves as they have become extremely low in the past week.
The FKAA fired up its desalination plant on Stock Island this week after experiencing major breaks in the water transmission line on both Wednesday and Thursday, March 8-9. The plant can turn 2 million gallons a day of saltwater into freshwater.
“We are a little gun shy today” about increasing the water pressure in the transmission line, Veliz said Friday.
“We are trying to gauge the system,” Veliz said. “We are looking at consumption.”
The water reserves are at “very low” levels, Veliz said. He talked about cubic feet of water, not gallons, when describing the water levels in the FKAA reserves. Typically, reserve levels in the FKAA’s three tanks would be roughly 33 to 36 feet, but they dropped as low as 9 feet on Friday, Veliz said.
The plan was to run the desalination plant “to exhaustion,” with “no intention of pulling back,” Veliz said.
However, the plant is not cheap to run.
The FKAA had two major breaks in the main water line in the Upper Keys, with the first starting Wednesday and the second Thursday, which prompted the closing of schools, the Upper Keys courthouse and other government offices in the Upper Keys.
Thursday’s break, which occurred around 11 p.m. Wednesday at Mile Marker 92 in Tavernier, near Harry Harris Park, was much larger than the one that occurred Wednesday morning in Islamorada, in front of the Postcard Inn at Mile Marker 84.
Homes and businesses did have water and the FKAA did not call for water rationing at the time, but water pressure had been severely diminished, Veliz said.
Traffic was severely slowed along U.S. 1 on Wednesday and Thursday, as vehicles were being diverted off the Keys’ main highway and onto surface streets.
The two water main breaks in the past two days is an expensive problem, with Veliz estimating the cost of repairs to be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. The system is old, and if one section fails, it puts more pressure on other sections of the system, Veliz said. The FKAA has to be careful in increasing the pressure while the system is being repaired to not cause additional breaks, Veliz said.
The break in the water line occurred as the FKAA is about to start a major project replacing the main transmission line.
In April, the FKAA will begin the Islamorada Transmission Main Replacement Project. Approximately 4 miles of the original 30-inch thick transmission main, which is 60 years old, will be replaced with a 36-inch thick cathodically protected pipe. Additionally, the mains at the Tea Table Relief and Whale Harbor bridge crossings will be installed underwater to protect them from high winds and storm surges, according to the FKAA.
Crews will begin installing the new transmission main near Mile Marker 79.5 at the south end of Islamorada and work north along U.S. 1 to just south of Whale Harbor Channel near Mile Marker 84, according to the FKAA.