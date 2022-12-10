Owners of Flagler Center III, the building that caught fire and burned in the wake of Hurricane Ian, are on the path to rebuilding after the state finished its investigation into the blaze, saying the cause was undetermined.
During the height of Hurricane Ian swiping Key West, firefighters battled this major fire at the building at 3201 Flagler Ave that houses businesses on the first floor and apartments on the second floor.
ROB O’NEAL/Keys Citizen
ROB O’NEAL/Key Citizen
Passersby watch as Key West firefighters extinguish an early morning fire at this building on Flagler Avenue in the wake of Hurricane Ian lashing the Keys in September.
Steve Robbins, president of the Flagler Center III condo association, said the major holdup was insurance investigators.
“We had nine different insurance investigators here trying to figure out what happened,” Robbins said. “The fire started above the ground floor and below the second floor. So the cause was undetermined.”
A mixed-use residential building, the fire displaced 44 people living in the second-floor units and multiple businesses, including Curry and Sons Printing on the first. Robbins said the building, at 3201 Flalger Ave., was underinsured regarding the fire, but the owners are moving forward with rebuilding. Owners also have a flood claim due to high water along Flagler during the storm.
Robbins said most of the residents had found other permanent places to live.
The first phase of rebuilding will begin with debris removal.
“That has been more expensive than we thought,” said Robbins. “We have gotten quotes ranging from $250,000 to upwards of $400,000.”
The 21 owners entertained the prospect of selling the property, but according to the condo association bylaws, owners had 60 days to decide. Not receiving any offers, the association voted to rebuild.
“That was another complication, that the units are individually owned,” said Robbins.
The owners have applied for a build-back letter with the City of Key West, which will allow the owners to rebuild in the same footprint that existed. The building will be rebuilt to the current code as part of the agreement.
“We’re going to have sprinkler heads in each unit,” said Robbins. “And the units will have to have two points of egress, which they didn’t have before, so we will have to update that.”
Debris removal is set to begin in January, and Robbins hopes they’ll break ground by the summer of 2023, with the construction completed in 2024.