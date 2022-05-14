Egg O’Clock, a restaurant that operates on Fleming Street, was recently cited for failing to have a proper business licenses by a special magistrate on April 28, and will incur a daily fine of $250 until it obtains those licenses.
The initial complaint came from the state Division of Hotels and Restaurants, which informed the city the business, listed under the name Cocotte O’Clock DBA Egg O’Clock, was operating without “any kind of license,” a Code Compliance officer told special magistrate Donald E. Yates.
The business owner, Elisabeth Chalaca Odou, was hand-served with a notice on April 14, and she sent an email to a Code Compliance officer saying “Cocotte O’Clock was created but never physically opened as a business, Egg O’Clock is a private membership association. If you are not familiar, as a public officer, what a private membership association is, I recommend you do your own research.”
State records show Cocotte O’Clock LLC was created and registered to Elisabeth Chalaca on Nov. 20, 2020 and dissolved April 9 of this year. A LinkedIn page lists her as the CEO of Cocotte O’Clock LLC.
The Code Compliance officer said Odou told her and Key West Police officers that they were trespassing in the restaurant when they went to serve her with the notice, adding that they were not welcome in the business because they were not members. However, Code Director Jim Young, who is also not a member of the business, was able to later purchase soup at the restaurant without incident, and observed other customers doing the same.
The Code Compliance officer said the restaurant had a basic notepad where people could sign and leave their emails, but did not see any indication that the business was part of any exempt group and did not have to sign anything to enter the business.
Young said Odou will need to first obtain licenses with the state and county before she can file to do business in the city. Assistant city attorney Rod Ramsingh informed Yates that Odou is claiming to be a “sovereign citizen” and “not subject to any jurisdiction.”
Young told The Citizen that the business was still not in compliance as of Tuesday, May 10.
Yates said Egg O’Clock was, according to evidence, operating as a restaurant, and was not under any category exempt from obtaining business permits.
The sovereign citizen movement is a non-centralized movement of people claiming that the commonly-recognized government’s laws are illegitimate and do not apply to them. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, five such groups exist in Florida.
Odou responded to an email from The Citizen asking for comment with “Egg O’Clock PMA is a Private Membership Association. We communicate with members only.”
On its website, Egg O’Clock describes itself as a private membership association and says “Elisabeth and Joel came from France to prepare delicious dishes in their Key West bakery and coffee shop.”