Above-average rains last fall freshened up Florida Bay and ended a period of overly salty water that can pose a threat to the delicate balance of the normally brackish Everglades estuary, according to Everglades National Park officials.
A little more than 8 inches of rain fell last September, which was 5.67 inches more rain than the previous September. The above-average rainfall continued in October and November, and by the end of 2020, the South Florida Water Management District documented 23.56 inches of rain in the area, twice the level recorded during the same four months in 2019.
For years, the Florida Bay estuary has suffered from regular hypersalinity events — or periods when salinity rises above normal seawater. An event in 2015 produced salinities twice that of normal seawater. Such conditions can cause the bay’s vast seagrass meadows to die and rot, fueling fish-killing algae blooms and robbing the water of oxygen. Approximately 40,000 acres of seagrass were lost that year.
More than half of Florida Bay was experiencing salinity levels above normal seawater at the beginning of the 2020 wet season. By late November, salinity levels had returned to normal conditions, according to park officials.
“The high water levels in the Everglades at the end of 2020 were a result of above average rainfall over the region. We’ve had high water years in the past, but this year we had new infrastructure put into place by Everglades restoration projects (e.g., the Central Everglades Planning Project) and a new water plan (Combined Operational Plan) that allowed water managers to send much of that water into Everglades National Park,” said Michelle Collier, Everglades National Park science communications liaison.
“The ecosystem thrives when the Everglades floods where, when and how it naturally would have. We are already seeing positive responses from the ecosystem following the wet end to 2020, such as increased freshwater fish and invertebrate populations (bird food), increased water-loving bird activity, and the establishment of a Florida Bay salinity gradient like the one we believe existed in Florida Bay pre-drainage.”
Through freshwater is the lifeblood of the Everglades and Florida Bay, it is normal for salinities in the bay to fluctuate with the seasons, according to Collier.
“During the wet season, rain and freshwater flowing into the bay outstrip normal evaporation and lower salinity. During the dry season and droughts, the lack of rain or freshwater flow and continued evaporation increases salinity. But even with this seasonal fluctuation, salinities should rarely rise to those above normal sea water,” Collier said.
Super colonies of wading birds in Everglades National Park and Florida Bay occurred more frequently before humans drained and redirected natural water systems in South Florida Jerry Lorenz, research director for Florida Audubon has previously told the Free Press.