The Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority and its union-represented workers have still not been able to resolve a contract dispute, despite months of negotiations.
The FKAA workers, represented by Communications Workers of America Local 3177, have now voted twice not to ratify a proposed three-year agreement between their union and the public water and sewer utility for the Keys.
The FKAA board has now declared a formal impasse on the negotiations, and the board will next have to discuss how to move forward, FKAA Deputy Director Greg Veliz said. A date for that discussion had not been set.
The sides have been in negotiations for months, with the union last requesting an 18.5% increase in the next three years. The FKAA has countered with a possible 17% increase in the next three years. The FKAA proposal, which also includes paid days off and health and retirement benefits, offers an 8% raise this year, between a 4% and 7% raise next year and between a 4% and 7% raise the following year, Veliz said.
The FKAA board has been adamant about not making the raises retroactive, Veliz said.
“We are super anxious to get this resolved,” Veliz said.
The union has twice voted on the FKAA’s proposals and twice voted them down, CWA Local 3177 President Ernesto Cabrera said.
“The workers have spoken and they are not comfortable the FKAA’S offer,” Cabrera said. “They have told us this is their best offer and the membership disagrees.”
The contract negotiations come as the cost of housing in the Florida Keys continues to increase dramatically and in a year when the state and the country are facing record inflation and cost-of-living expenses increases.
The cost of living in June 2022 increased more than the previous year by 10.6% for the area including the Florida Keys, according to government statistics provide by union representatives.
Any wage proposal not accounting for that increase was seen by FKAA workers as, effectively, a cut in pay, union representatives have said.