With more than 300 days of sunshine a year, the Florida Keys are a prime location to harness the energy from the sun, and the non-profit group Solar United Neighbors (SUN) have just launched its third solar co-op in the chain of islands to help Monroe County residents to go greener and more independent.
SUN will host several free information sessions to educate Keys community members about solar energy and the new co-op. Individuals interested in going solar can sign up for the co-op or one of the upcoming information sessions at the co-op web page at http://www.SolarUnitedNeighbors.org/Keys.
As Floridians continue to rebuild and recover from this past hurricane season, rooftop solar is one way that consumers can rebuild more resilient communities and be prepared for the next storm, according to SUN. Solar panels can handle severe weather events and, if the homeowner has battery storage too, solar can keep critical appliances and medical devices up and running. Solar systems installed in hurricane zones are designed to withstand hurricane-force winds.
“The co-op will enable Monroe County homeowners and business owners to join the growing community of people saving money by harnessing solar power,” said Laura Tellez, South Florida program associate for SUN. “Together, we’re building a movement to transform our electricity system into one that is cleaner, fairer, and shares its benefits more broadly. And with the ever-present threat of hurricanes, it’s never been a better time to protect the electricity grid.”
The co-op, called the Florida Keys 2023 Solar Co-op, is free to join and open to homeowners and business owners in Monroe County. Together, co-op members will learn about solar energy and leverage their numbers to purchase individual solar systems at a competitive price and top quality, according to Tellez.
After a competitive bidding process facilitated by SUN, which remains vendor neutral, co-op members will select a single solar company to complete the installations. Joining the co-op does not obligate members to purchase solar. Instead, members will have the option to individually purchase panels and electric vehicle chargers based on the installer’s group rate, Tellez said.
Partnering on the co-op are the City of Key West, City of Layton, League of Women Voters of the Lower Keys and the UF/IFAS Extension Monroe County.
“It’s no secret that recent rate hikes are putting an enormous burden on residents and businesses in the Florida Keys,” said Rhonda Haag, chief resilience officer, Monroe County.The solar co-op will empower Monroe County residents to save money on both their installation costs and energy bills. Rooftop solar when paired with battery storage can also help build more resilient communities in preparation for the next hurricane season. By providing electricity when there is a power outage, solar can save lives and help other communicate with their families when it’s needed the most.”
SUN established two prior co-ops in the Keys, one in the Upper Keys in 2018 and one countywide in 2020.
“The stewardship of our natural resources is essential. The solar co-op will not only reduce energy costs to Keys homes and businesses but will also help reduce carbon emissions and slow down climate change,” said Liz Levi, program director for League of Women Voters of the Lower Keys.
Key West residents Roger and Cindy McVeigh joined the 2020 co-op and now 65% of the energy they need to power their home on Simonton Street comes from the sun, Roger McVeigh said.
Whether a person wants to learn or pursue a solar investment, this process exceeded all of the McVeighs’ expectations, they said.
“We were thoroughly impressed by the team at Solar United Neighbors. They made solar education and adoption easy. We were up and running in just seven months,” the couple said in a prepared statement. “We are thrilled with the results. Our rooftop solar system consistently supports 65% of our electricity usage.”
The couple plans to join the newest solar co-op to add batteries to their current system, Roger McVeigh said.
SUN has hosted 77 solar co-ops in Florida since 2015. The 2,341 homes and businesses that now have solar panels because of co-ops represent: 23 thousand kW of solar power, $55 million in local solar spending, and more than 698.7 million lbs. of lifetime carbon offsets, according to the group’s estimates.
The rise in Florida Keys solar co-ops come at a time when Keys Energy Services customers experienced a significant rate hike this year. Natural gas is the primary source of fuel for KEYS making up 80% of the power source. Coal makes up of about 18% of KEYS power source and solar is only 2%, according to KEYS CEO Lynne Tejeda.
SUN will host several free information sessions to educate community members about solar energy and the co-op. Individuals interested in going solar can sign up for the co-op or one of the upcoming information sessions at the co-op web page.