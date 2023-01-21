2023.01.21 solar

A small array of 20 solar panels are barely visible on the roof of 627 Simonton St. The panels are providing 65% of the homes energy needs.

 ROB O’NEAL/Keys Citizen

With more than 300 days of sunshine a year, the Florida Keys are a prime location to harness the energy from the sun, and the non-profit group Solar United Neighbors (SUN) have just launched its third solar co-op in the chain of islands to help Monroe County residents to go greener and more independent.

SUN will host several free information sessions to educate Keys community members about solar energy and the new co-op. Individuals interested in going solar can sign up for the co-op or one of the upcoming information sessions at the co-op web page at http://www.SolarUnitedNeighbors.org/Keys.

tohara@keysnews.com