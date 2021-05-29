As the nation pauses Monday, May 31, to honor those who gave their lives in the military defense of our country, events throughout the Florida Keys will offer somber services recognizing the men and women whose sacrifices guaranteed our protection and liberties.
In the Lower Keys, the Navy League will host a ceremony at 9 a.m. at the USS Maine Memorial in the Key West City Cemetery. The guest speaker will be Capt. Mark Sohaney, Commander of the Naval Air Station Key West. At 10 a.m. a ceremonial laying of the wreaths will be held at the Veterans Memorial at Bayview Park.
At 10:30 at Bayview Park, there will be a dedication of the monument in honor of the Montford Point Marines and the unveiling of the names of the 13 Key Westers who, during World War II, joined this first Black Marine Corps. At 11 a.m., the American Legion Memorial Day Ceremony will take place at Southern Keys Cemetery on Big Coppitt Key.
In the Middle and Upper Keys, a 9 a.m. ceremony will be held at the Islamorada Hurricane Monument, located at Mile Marker 81.5, while at 11 a.m., there will be a memorial ceremony at the Murray E. Nelson Government Center.
All governmental offices throughout the Florida Keys will be closed in observance of the holiday.
“This day is the most sacred of all military holidays as it honors those who gave all,” said Director of Monroe County Veterans Affairs Cathy Crane. “Freedom is not free. Memorial Day recognizes the men and women who served our country bravely and made the Ultimate Sacrifice to protect the rights of others.”
Memorial Day is traced back to the end of the Civil War and was known as Decoration Day, a day when graves of fallen soldiers were decorated in memory of their service. In 1971, Congress made Memorial Day a national holiday on the last Monday in May to pay tribute to those who died while serving in the military.
Before Monday’s ceremonies, the Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest weekends of the year for traffic — both on the road and in the water — in the Florida Keys.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Enforcement Unit, as well as its marine deputies, and other agencies, such as the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and U.S. Coast Guard will be out in force during the holiday weekend.
“We always see extremely heavy traffic over Memorial Day weekend and this coming holiday weekend will be no exception,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. The sheriff urges drivers to be patient and drive safely. “We will be in particular looking out for people passing in no passing zones, passing illegally in turn lanes, traveling at unsafe speeds and drinking and driving,” he said.
For information on Monroe County Veterans Affairs, visit http://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/va, or call 305-453-8777.