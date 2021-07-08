The Lower Florida Keys was left bruised and battered after Tropical Storm Elsa blew just west of the chain of islands and made landfall on Wednesday near Cedar Key, in northwest-Central Florida.
On Wednesday, Elsa was back down to a tropical storm after skirting the west coast of Florida and bringing heavy rains and localized flooding to the Tampa Bay area, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm was moving at about 14 mph and packing 65 mph winds when it made landfall.
The storm was expected to continue to bring heavy rainfall to northern Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, according to the National Weather Service.
Elsa flooded many streets in Key West and downed at least five big trees, Key West City spokeswoman Alyson Crean. The storm closed government offices, schools and many businesses in Key West and the Lower Keys. The storm also stopped services as garbage collection in Key West and Marathon on Tuesday.
The City of Key West altered its trash service; Tuesday service occurred on Wednesday, and Wednesday service will occur on Thursday, Crean said. Marathon also pushed its trash collection back a day, Monroe County government spokeswoman Kristen Livengood said.
Keys Energy Services, which serves the entire Lower Keys, had restored all reported power outages as 4 p.m. on Tuesday, according to KEYS spokesman Julio Torrado.
KEYS representatives planned to be part of a statewide coordinating call on Wednesday to determine if the Key West-based electric company will send its linemen to other parts of the state to help restore power. The storm impacted most of the west coast of Florida.
“As of now, we have offered our assistance, but have not committed to deploy anywhere,” Torrado said. “It will be base on need, and there are many utilities in northern Florida that respond faster given their proximity. If we are called upon, we will dispatch a crew.”
As of Wednesday, Elsa was the only tropical disturbance in the Caribbean or the Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a morning news conference that no major structural damage or deaths from the storm had been reported.
“Clearly, this could have been worse,” the Republican governor said, adding that many storm-related deaths come after the system passes. “Be very careful when you’re working to clear debris,” he said.
Tropical storm warnings were canceled for Cape Coral and Fort Myers. Further north, the Tampa Bay metropolitan area — while wet and windy — appeared to have emerged mostly unscathed. Tampa was no longer under a hurricane warning, but weather forecasters warned of tropical storm conditions, including strong winds and flash flooding.
DeSantis said there were up to 26,000 customers without power in the region, most of them in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Polk counties that surround Tampa Bay. Crews were working to restore power, and DeSantis said no hospitals reported an outage, which has been a major problem in past storms.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.