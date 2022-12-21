Family, friends and colleagues of Monroe County Commissioner Sylvia Murphy said their goodbyes and paid their final respects on Monday to an elected official who has been one of the most influential women in the Florida Keys for more than a decade.

The Murray E. Nelson Government Center in Key Largo was packed with those wishing to say goodbye to Monroe County Mayor Emeritus Murphy and share their favorite anecdotes about her. Murphy, 86, died Nov. 26.

