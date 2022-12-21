Attendees at the Celebration of Life for Sylvia Murphy held Dec. 19, at the Murray E. Nelson Government Center in Key Largo watch a video slideshow featuring highlights of her life, including her participation in a Key lime pie-eating contest. The service was attended by several hundred well-wishers including family, friends, elected officials, government, law enforcement and fire department representatives and constituents.
Attendees at the Celebration of Life for Sylvia Murphy held Dec. 19, at the Murray E. Nelson Government Center in Key Largo watch a video slideshow featuring highlights of her life, including her participation in a Key lime pie-eating contest. The service was attended by several hundred well-wishers including family, friends, elected officials, government, law enforcement and fire department representatives and constituents.
Photo by JoNell Modys/Florida Keys News Bureau
A memorial to former Monroe County Commissioner Sylvia Murphy is seen at the Murray E. Nelson Government Center, as a Celebration of Life ceremony was held for Murphy, who passed away last month.
Photo by
Jill Zima Borski
The Murray E. Nelson Government Center in Key Largo was packed with those wishing to say goodbye to Monroe County Mayor Emeritus Sylvia Murphy, who died Nov. 26.
Family, friends and colleagues of Monroe County Commissioner Sylvia Murphy said their goodbyes and paid their final respects on Monday to an elected official who has been one of the most influential women in the Florida Keys for more than a decade.
The Murray E. Nelson Government Center in Key Largo was packed with those wishing to say goodbye to Monroe County Mayor Emeritus Murphy and share their favorite anecdotes about her. Murphy, 86, died Nov. 26.
“Mama, you should be here. You are here,” daughter Billie Jean said Monday. “I am very blessed to have such an awesome mother.”
Upper Keys community activist Jose Peixoto called on the Monroe County Commission to honor Murphy’s legacy by renaming the county-owned Rowell’s Waterfront Park after her.
Rowell’s Waterfront Park, located at 104550 Overseas Highway, is a dog-friendly park featuring a swimming area and picnic tables. The former privately owned marina property was purchased by the county in December 2013 for $5 million. Since then, the site has been used for events and as a hurricane-debris staging area while the county works on a plan to develop it as a park.
Murphy was on the Monroe County Commission in 2013 and lobbied hard for the purchase. She was also engaged in ideas for the park and in its planning.
Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi was overcome with tears on Monday when talking about Murphy and her sense of loyalty.
She was known as a strong advocate for the Keys throughout her years on the commission. She was compassionate, yet tough. Murphy understood the history and the future of the Keys, her colleagues said. She had a unique perspective and was very well respected by county employees.
Murphy served four terms as a county commissioner starting in 2004. She came to the Keys at the age of 18 to work for a treasure salver, translating ships logs from the Spanish archives, according to Monroe County spokeswoman Kristen Livengood.
Murphy married and raised children and grandchildren in Tavernier. She worked as an EMT with Monroe County Fire Rescue before retiring and becoming a county commissioner. She served as a county commissioner from 2006 to November 2020.
She had been battling cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy at the time.
In late 2021, the Monroe County Commission passed a resolution acknowledging Murphy’s 14 years of service provided to the citizens of Monroe County.
The resolution also proclaimed Murphy as Mayor Emeritus and Goodwill Ambassador for the Florida Keys.
Murphy was born and raised in Watertown, Massachusetts, and, upon coming to the Keys, began working for treasure salver Art McKee.
Throughout her years in the Upper Keys, she was a member of the Tavernier Fire and Ambulance Department and was a paid county emergency medical technician for 10 years.
She also was chair of the Monroe County Human Services Advisory Board and served for nine years on the former Upper Keys Health Care Taxing District, known as the trauma board.
Murphy also served as president of the Tavernier Community Association and was a major player in the four-year Livable CommuniKeys process in her community.