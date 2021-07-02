The Florida Keys may be in the forecast cone for Tropical Storm Elsa, but expected impacts appear to be minimal given the storm’s track and speed.
The storm is moving quickly, which reduces the chances of rapidly intensifying, and it could pass over Hispaniola and Cuba and other Caribbean Islands, which could weaken the storm, Jon Rizzo, warning coordinator with the Key West office of the National Weather Service, said Thursday.
As of Thursday, the storm was packing winds of 45 mph and was still off South America heading northwest at a speed of 28 mph, according to the National Weather Service. As of Thursday, models have it reaching Cuba on Monday as a tropical storm.
The National Hurricane Center model has it possibly reaching Key West on Tuesday morning as a tropical storm.
Monroe County Emergency Management officials planned to hold a virtual meeting at 3 p.m. Thursday to discuss the storm. As of Thursday, neither the county nor the city of Key West had activated emergency operations centers and the Florida Keys are not under any emergency orders, according to Monroe County government spokeswoman Kristen Livengood.
“It’s too early to get into specifics about the storm,” Rizzo said Thursday. “There may be some impact.”
Saturday should be a “critical point” in determining what, if any, impact Elsa will have on the Keys, Rizzo said.
“There are a lot of factors that could weaken this storm,” Rizzo said.
Because the Keys are in the cone, Waste Management is asking the community not to put additional bulk and yard waste items out. The company may not be able to pick these items up before the storm, and then they can become hazards, Key West city spokeswoman Alyson Crean said.
Any changes to regularly scheduled service will be announced on both the city and Monroe County websites, as well as social media, Crean said.
The storm could be the first test for the City of Key West’s new emergency alert system. This week, the city launched a new notification system that can help keep the community informed with critical information quickly in a variety of situations, such as severe weather, road closures, king tide flooding, evacuations and more that may have significant impacts to residents, Crean said.
The mass notification system, powered by CivicReady, allows residents to sign up on a list to receive critical information only. It will not be used for routine non-emergency information, Crean said.
This service is available to citizens to receive emergency notifications alerts via text message, email, pager or voice mail in extreme cases, based on personal preference, Crean said.
Notification preferences can be personalized when a person signs up. In addition to receiving information on a mobile device, a person may also receive notification on a land telephone line, depending on the of incident or event. The information a person provides is confidential and will not be shared, Crean said.
To sign up, people can go to http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov and click on the CivicReady button on right side of the page. There links to the App Store and Google Play, as well as a way to sign up right through the page.
“This vital service means that you can be forewarned of an emergency and stay safe,” the city stated in a news release. “As we enter into the busiest part of hurricane season, this service is another tool to help everyone be prepared.”