The ‘mando’ sign on hole 8 indicates that it is mandatory for thrown discs to pass to the left side of the tree. Players who fail to throw to the left must re-tee from the designated drop zone and take a penalty stroke.
Key Largo Fall Classic assistant tournament director Bob Knauer putts on Key Largo Community Park’s disc golf island hole.
LEE WARDLAW/Keys Citizen
A disc golf player tees off at hole 2 at Key Largo Community Park during a previous tournament. The sport is scored like golf, but substitutes discs for golf balls and baskets for holes.
KEY LARGO DISC GOLF CLUB photo
The ‘mando’ sign on hole 8 indicates that it is mandatory for thrown discs to pass to the left side of the tree. Players who fail to throw to the left must re-tee from the designated drop zone and take a penalty stroke.
In a state known for its plethora of golf courses — including three owned by a former U.S. president — a fast-growing sport is reinventing the links in the Florida Keys.
On Sunday, Sept. 18, the Key Largo Disc Golf Club’s Fall Classic will be held at Key Largo Community Park, with tee-off set for 9 a.m.
The fifth local tournament will be different for those who enjoy playing or watching because, for the first time, the Key Largo Fall Classic will be a Professional Disc Golf Association-sanctioned tournament.
Bob Knauer, co-tournament director, said the official stamp of approval from the professional association serving as disc golf’s worldwide governing body is a testament to the popularity of the game in the Florida Keys.
“(The Key Largo Community Park) being the only disc golf course in the Keys, it really stands alone. The growth of the sport in the Florida Keys is the fastest that it’s ever been,” he said.
With so many eager athletes ready to take up the sport, play is often divided into divisions based on age and skill level, and with a whole planet to cover for the PDGA, not every event is structured the same.
In other words, the Fall Classic is not a top-tier Majors or Elite series event, but rather a Pro/Am C-Tier tournament, which will bring together professionals and amateurs for one day of competition. Regardless, interest level is higher than ever, Knauer said.
The number of divisions has more than doubled from prior years, he said.
“We usually have four divisions, but this year, we have nine,” he said. “We have something for the professionals, the amateurs, the men, the women and the juniors.”
Fifty spots were available upon the announcement of the tournament, and while some might consider that small compared to the highly-touted world championships, don’t tell that to Keys’ residents, as sign-up slots were quickly snapped up.
“It sold out in 14 minutes,” Knauer said.
But just because it’s open to all doesn’t mean the stars won’t be out. Five to six professionals will be participating in the Fall Classic, Knauer said.
Tri-Fly Disc Golf will also be on hand, a top disc golf equipment store that makes appearances at tournaments throughout the east coast. Thousands of discs and other accessories will be for sale for those interested in getting involved in the sport.
While the tournament’s purse is modest and limited to professionals, Knauer said amateurs can earn gear in addition to bragging rights.
“In a sanctioned tournament, unless you’re a pro, you do not get cash,” he said. “If you get first place, you’ll get a prize chip to use at Tri-Fly Disc Golf.”
Even without a winning card, those who compete will earn a commemorative T-shirt.
Knauer’s two-fold final message? First, gratitude toward community and park officials willing to lend a helping hand to make the event happen.
“We’re just very excited to be able to continue to do this through the YMCA and the Monroe County Parks and Beaches. (Director of Parks and Beaches) John Allen does a great job. He works with us constantly,” Knauer said.
Then, a sales pitch urging the public to make the “early rise” to witness the Keys’ first-ever professional disc golf tournament.
“I’m sure people will start getting to the park at 7 a.m., right when it opens. It’s something that’s exciting and different, and it’s a sport that people from any age can play,” Knauer said.