At a time when the Florida Keys reef is facing one of its most severe bleaching events in recent history, the Discovery television network will air five-part series about diving in the Florida Keys, which includes a segment on those trying to save the reef.

The five-episode series of “Destination Dive” is slated for broadcast on Discovery each Sunday from Aug. 6 through Sept. 3. The series follows the airing of a successful television pilot in 2022.

