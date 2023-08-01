The wrecks and reefs of the Florida Keys are spectacular and each section of the Keys offers divers something different, according to ‘Destination Dive’ executive producer Mike Zimmer, adding the chain of subtropical islands is both an intriguing setting for viewers to explore and one of the global epicenters for environmental conservation and renewal.
The Discovery television network will air a five-part series of its ‘Destination Dive’ program about diving in the Florida Keys, including a segment on those trying to save the reef, beginning Sunday, Aug. 6.
At a time when the Florida Keys reef is facing one of its most severe bleaching events in recent history, ‘Destination Dive’ emphasizes conservation and protection and takes viewers on exciting adventures as unique as the Florida Keys itself.
Photo provided by Destination Dive
Photos provided by Destivation Dive
At a time when the Florida Keys reef is facing one of its most severe bleaching events in recent history, the Discovery television network will air five-part series about diving in the Florida Keys, which includes a segment on those trying to save the reef.
The five-episode series of “Destination Dive” is slated for broadcast on Discovery each Sunday from Aug. 6 through Sept. 3. The series follows the airing of a successful television pilot in 2022.