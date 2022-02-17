During the throes of the COVID pandemic, Dush Pathmanandam, like most, sought safety at home. It was during the same pandemic-induced pause that he and creative partner Román Jáquez recognized safety and resiliency within the Florida Keys’ close-knit community, which inspired Pathmanandam to produce a feature-length documentary “The Keys to Paradise,” written, directed and edited by Jáquez with Compass Pictures.
“The Keys to Paradise” is about the uplifting nature of Islamorada and how the community bands together to solve problems with oral accounts taken from about a dozen locals. At a glance, the Keys are a visual paradise, an ideal of perfection, but peel back the curtain slightly and a few challenges are revealed.
“There’s the pandemic and every year the Keys potentially face a pandemic equivalent disaster each hurricane season. There are the economic and physical challenges, and it’s how the community bands together. It’s these things that bring everyone together,” Jáquez said. “It’s the people’s love, passion and common day struggles.”
This past Sunday Pathmanandam and Jáquez hosted a private screening for cast members before Jáquez was to take “The Keys to Paradise” to the European film market to debut at the 72nd annual Berlin International Film Festival, which continues through Sunday, Feb. 20.
“In April we started to film after learning about the demise of the manatees throughout the state. More than 1,000 manatees died last year, so I’m glad we started when we did. We got beautiful footage of them,” Jáquez said. “Early on when we were meeting cast members, it drove a lot of tourism. One of the cast members referred to tourism as a necessary evil. We want to use this opportunity to educate people to be a good steward of the environment and not to trash it. This movie is not just beautiful, it also evokes a sense of responsibility. It’s a commitment that we made.”
Nature is what initially attracted the filmmakers but the focus came to highlight the community that is close to its natural resources. Capt. Matt Bellinger, Brad Bertelli, Sara Abbott, Monica Woll, Frank Woll, Mike Walsh, Cindy Wright, Sarah Ewald, Sabrina Wampler, Heathermarie H. Reinoso, Madelaydis Cervantes, Kylie Smith, Mike Goldberg, Stephanie Harper, Lorisa Base and Erin Shattuck are featured in the film.
“Viewers will come away with feeling the uplifting nature of our neighbors and how we succeed in life and try to approach things different,” said Pathmanandam. “There are opportunities to get out there and make things better and these are challenges found all around the world.”
It’s a feel-good storyline wrapped in a 128-minute film.
“When it comes down to the end credits, viewers will one, feel curiosity to find and identify their own tribe, which the Keys’ model is to put aside the differences and come together; and two, to roll up their sleeves and take care of each other the environment,” Jáquez said. “This film raises awareness of how we are a global community making an impact on our environment. We look at what is beautiful about the community. It’s a feel good experience and it shows the Keys really well with gorgeous settings and incredible cinematography. We talk about dolphins, manatees, feral cats with grace and curiosity. It’s not political. It’s about people being awesome.”
Jáquez also plans to pitch “The Keys to Paradise” as its own mini-series as part of his “United Tribes” docuseries featuring communities that join together when faced with adversities.
“‘The Keys to Paradise’ is a standalone film, but it also serves as a catalyst for a series in a similar six- to eight-episode framework. We’ve identified more locations like Whitefish, Montana; Cape Town, South Africa; the French Alps, and along the Red Sea,” he said. “The pandemic isolated a lot of people. People will embrace community again, and care not just for themselves but for each other and the environment.”
In less than a year, the idea became a tangible film.
“It’s been an adventure,” Pathmanandam said. “For me, I’m not creative, so really, it’s to let people know what’s going on around them and to bring neighbors together.”
“Dush has just completely fallen in love with the Keys and we’re lucky to have him,” Sabrina Wampler said. “One day, Román was talking about how people work really hard all over the world and then go home and isolate in their homes, but how we’re different here. Maybe it’s because it’s always gorgeous weather or how it’s so beautiful here, but we’re always outside. It’s what makes our culture so vibrant and so unique.”
Compass Pictures will also be promoting “The Keys to Paradise” at Cannes during this year’s MIPCOM, AFM, EFM, NATPE events.
To stay informed and up-to-date about when and where to watch the movie, follow Román Jáquez on Instagram @today.yes.now.