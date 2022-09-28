Monroe County schools, The College of the Florida Keys and local government offices will remain closed on Wednesday, Sept. 28, because of the impacts of Hurricane Ian on the Florida Keys.
No emergency hurricane evacuation orders had been put in place for the Keys as of Tuesday, but local government officials also decided to open Key West High School as a shelter to the general population starting at noon on Tuesday. The shelter was opened Monday for people living or staying in trailers, RVs or live-aboard boats.
The entire Florida Keys remain under a tropical storm warning from the National Hurricane Center. A “beast of a thunderstorm” did pass across the Seven-Mile Bridge shortly after midnight Monday, which may have been a “violent waterspout,” said Jon Rizzo, warning coordination meteorologist with the Key West office of the National Weather Service.
Keys Energy Services did restore power to an area of Sugarloaf and Cudjoe keys this morning, after it was lost there for about 90 minutes, said KEYS CEO Lynne Tejeda. The Florida Keys Electric Coop did not report any outages in the Upper Keys.
The Monroe County School District canceled classes on Wednesday and all local governments chose to keep their offices closed after Rizzo discussed the potential for coastal flooding during an early morning meeting with Keys governmental and emergency officials. Schools officials have yet to decide whether they would remain closed on Thursday.
The College’s Key West campus and centers remained closed Wednesday. During this time, all classes are canceled and offices at the Key West campus and Middle Keys and Upper Keys centers will be closed to the public. Only Lagoon Landing residents and authorized college personnel, with proper ID, will be permitted on campus, according to CFK officials.
Following the cancellation of all inbound and outbound flights Tuesday, Key West International Airport is expected limited service will resume Wednesday. Delta Air Lines expects to resume service with two flights to Atlanta, said Richard Strickland, county director of airports.
Rizzo expected tropical storm conditions to start arriving in the Lower Keys on Tuesday afternoon and in the evening for the Middle Keys, he told local officials during Tuesday morning’s briefing. Forecasters are not predicting any rapid intensification of the storm, Rizzo said. Squalls could bring the possibility of a tornado, and the rain and storm surge could cause flooding that could make some streets impassible for vehicles, Rizzo said.
The Florida Keys are experiencing severe king tides currently. Some low-lying coastal areas of the Lower Keys and possibly the Middle Keys could experience 3 feet of storm surge above the normal high tide because of the storm and the accompanying 4 to 6 inches of rain and 20-30 mph winds, according to Rizzo.
As of Tuesday morning, Hurricane Ian was over the western end of Cuba, about to enter into the Florida Straits. Its predicted path has it passing more than 70 miles west of Loggerhead Key in the Dry Tortugas. Hurricane Ian was traveling north at 12 mph, packing 125 mph sustained winds, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Around the islands
Hurricane Ian was still trying to emerge from Cuba when Key West residents Kelly Jones and James Cole decided to go for a walk on Tuesday.
“I can’t stand still at home for more than about two hours at home,” laughed Jones.
Her husband, James Cole, agreed. “Her leg started twitching this morning at about 8:30, and I knew she wouldn’t last two days in our apartment,” said Jones. “So I suggested we go for a walk.”
Their walk from Perry Court took them first to Schooner Wharf for mimosas, then to Sloppy Joe’s for more libations.
“Besides,” said Cole. “I’d rather be here dealing with a tropical storm than up north shoveling snow in a blizzard.”
Husband-and-wife couples Dan and Chris Stoop and DJ and Angie Jones of Deer Park, Washington, had similar ideas.
Originally headed to Key West for DJ’s birthday celebration, the couples had intended to stay on floating Airbnb bungalows anchored off Pearl Basin. But the company canceled their reservations and rebooked them into a property on Truman Annex because of Ian, and they decided to sample a little of the local flavor.
“We started with mimosas this morning and we’re planning to be responsible,” said Chris Stoop. But as we were walking to the store, we heard music — and here we are.”
The couples enjoyed Bloody Mary’s rum punch and ate conch fritters as the live music began setting up.
Elsewhere on the island, concerns mounted over king tides and up to 3 feet of storm surge. Recreational and commercial boaters were spending the last several days securing their vessels, ranging from shrimp boats to giant catamarans, parasail boats and center consoles.
Rich Welter, the owner of Sunset Watersports, said his crews started securing vessels and floating toys for its “Do-it-All” adventure beginning Friday.
“In more than 30 years of doing this, I have learned that chance favors the prepared mind,” Welter said. “And we are very prepared.”
Capt. Ken Harris, the Key West Extreme Adventures owner, found refuge for his custom-built 34-foot catamaran on Friday. Usually, the Tiger Cat is docked on Pier B behind the Opal Key Resort.