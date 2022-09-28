Monroe County schools, The College of the Florida Keys and local government offices will remain closed on Wednesday, Sept. 28, because of the impacts of Hurricane Ian on the Florida Keys.

No emergency hurricane evacuation orders had been put in place for the Keys as of Tuesday, but local government officials also decided to open Key West High School as a shelter to the general population starting at noon on Tuesday. The shelter was opened Monday for people living or staying in trailers, RVs or live-aboard boats.