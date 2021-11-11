Florida Keys native U.S. Army Sgt. Ray Rhash enlisted in the service in 1978, 13 days after his high school graduation, and he became part of the one of the most elite units in military service, the Army Rangers.
Rhash has since returned to the Keys and is an alumnus and instructor at The College of the Florida Keys Upper Keys Center in Key Largo.
At 17, he was driven by a desire for adventure and to serve his country. Soon, he was a member of the Charlie Company 1/75th Ranger Battalion. In Jump School, Rhash first learned how to safely hit the ground, before progressing to jumping from 250-foot-tall towers and eventually jumping out of moving aircrafts with 80 to 100 pounds of gear.
Rhash’s training included day and night jumps in settings ranging from jungle to desert to winter landscapes. Around the time that Rhash began training as a Ranger, top-secret plans were being developed to rescue American hostages held captive in Iran. Unbeknown to Rhash and his fellow Rangers, they were training for Operation Eagle Claw, a newly created joint task force with the mission of rescuing the hostages. For six months, the Rangers rehearsed under cover of night to preserve the secrecy of the mission.
In April 1980, Rhash’s unit headed overseas, still unaware of the job ahead. After several stops, they arrived in Egypt, where their mission was revealed to them. While Mission Eagle Claw was ultimately unsuccessful, the servicemen and women involved were lauded for their heroism. Many special operations procedures developed for the mission are still used today.
Rhash earned a Humanitarian Service Medal for his contributions and bravery. He served the remainder of his four-year service in the Infantry at Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks, Alaska and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant E5 with 36 jumps to his credit.
Rhash happily returned home to the Keys in 1985, and shortly thereafter began a career at the Florida Keys Electrical Co-Op on the line construction crew. He worked his way to higher roles, but he knew that he needed an education to be where he wanted to be in life. So, he enrolled in classes at the Middle Keys campus of the then-Florida Keys Community College and earned his associate’s degree in 2004. He continued his academic pursuit by earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting and a doctorate in business administration from St. Leo University.
Today, he is the Planning, Rate and Budget Analyst at Florida Keys Electrical Co-Op. His involvement in the community has included serving on the Marathon Chamber of Commerce board, as a Rotarian and as president of Leadership Monroe County.
For the past two years, Rhash has taught the Student Success Skills class to students in CFK’s Upper Keys Center, an experience he describes as “more rewarding than he ever thought possible,” he said.
CFK honored its veterans at a ceremony at its Upper Keys Center in Key Largo on Wednesday, an event that was livestreamed on the college’s Facebook page.
“This Veterans Day, I encourage all to take a moment to reflect on the sacrifices that our service members bear for all Americans and for the principles of democracy,” CFK President Jonathan Gueverra said. “Our heroes continue to serve in a variety of ways that benefit our communities. I salute all veterans as well as current servicemen and women. I express my sincerest thanks to them and their families for their dedication and commitment, and for their continued service to protecting our freedom wherever they are deployed.”
Other celebrations for our country’s veterans are also scheduled throughout the Keys.
This year’s Key West Veterans Day parade will begin at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, starting at the corner of Duval and Virginia streets. The Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF) South, located at NAS Key West Truman Annex, is this year’s parade coordinator.
Master of Ceremonies for the event will be JIATF South’s Master Sgt. Sydney Sullivan, of the U.S. Air Force. Senior military leaders from the community will also join Sullivan at the judge’s viewing platform. The public can cheer along the parade participants and pay tribute to the service members.
Approximately 20 organizations have signed up to march in this year’s parade, according to U.S. Coast Guard Master Chief Petty Officer Henry Audette, JIATF South’s Command Master Chief (CMC).
“The response from various organizations has been outstanding, and the variety of entry types truly reflects the diversity that is celebrated in the Florida Keys. Entries range from cars, floats and trolleys to Color Guards and marching bands. We even have a group of bagpipe players from New York,” CMC Audette says. “The response is just another example of the strong support that the Lower Keys demonstrates to its military members, past and present.”
Monroe County Veterans Affairs is co-hosting, with Key Largo VFW Post 10211, a Veterans Day ceremony to honor all who served at 11 a.m. at the Murray Nelson Government Center in Key Largo. The Key Largo School band will be playing a selection of patriotic songs. The U.S. Coast Guard Honor Guard will be presenting the colors.
During the same time, Monroe County Veterans Affairs will be participating in the wreath-laying ceremony honoring veterans at the Veterans Memorial Garden at Bayview Park in Key West.
Veterans Day celebrates the formal ending of World War I on the 11th hour, of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, and is a national holiday observed for all honorably discharged veterans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces.
“This is a day to honor all of our American heroes who selflessly served our country,” said Cathy Crane, director of Monroe County Veterans Affairs. “There is no better way to show our pride than being able to participate in Monroe County ceremonies honoring our Veterans.”
Monroe County veterans can visit http://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/va for information on local services or call 305-295-5150.
All local government offices, schools and Keys Energy Services offices will be closed on Thursday in observance of Veterans Day.