Properties destroyed by fire are seen in Lahaina, Hawaii on Wednesday, Aug. 16. The deadly wildfires incinerated a historic island community and killed more than 100 people, and local relief efforts to aid those in need are currently underway.
Key West resident Paul Menta fell in love with Maui while living there and operating a kiteboarding school for six seasons in the late 1990s. Menta, seen here catching air with Maui in the background, is leading local relief efforts for those affected by the recent Hawaii wildfires.
Properties destroyed in the West Maui Wildfire are seen near Front Street in Lahaina on the island of Maui, Hawaii on Aug. 17.
Photo by Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP
Stephen Lam/San Franciso Chronicle via AP
Chef and rum maker Paul Menta is no stranger to relief efforts, having organized relief for the Bahamas following Hurricane Irma, rum auctions during the COVID-19 pandemic to help Samuel’s House, and most recently, gathering supplies and money to help residents of Bahama Village following Hurricane Ian.
So when he saw what was going on in Maui during the past few weeks in the wake of devastating wildfires, Menta started working on what he calls “One Human Ohana” to generate relief for the victims in the wake of the fires.