Chef and rum maker Paul Menta is no stranger to relief efforts, having organized relief for the Bahamas following Hurricane Irma, rum auctions during the COVID-19 pandemic to help Samuel’s House, and most recently, gathering supplies and money to help residents of Bahama Village following Hurricane Ian.

So when he saw what was going on in Maui during the past few weeks in the wake of devastating wildfires, Menta started working on what he calls “One Human Ohana” to generate relief for the victims in the wake of the fires.

