The United Way of Collier and the Keys is asking people to “Be Like Mike.”

Friday, Oct. 21, will mark the first “Be Like Mike Day” in the Florida Keys. The day honors the late Monroe County Commissioner and restaurateur “Mangrove” Mike Forster, who was a member of the United Way of Collier and the Keys’ local advisory board at the time of his passing last year. UWCK staff and board members say the day honors Forster’s untiring commitment to making life better for Keys residents.

Mike Forster

Forster

