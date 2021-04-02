The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County received confirmation on Thursday regarding one additional COVID-19-related death in Monroe County.
The individual was a 68-year-old-male resident of Monroe County and had underlying health conditions, according to the state health department.
To date, there have been 49 COVID-related resident deaths in the Florida Keys.
Also on Thursday, the local health department reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, bringing the total number of cases in the Florida Keys to 6,450.
Of those new cases, nine were in Key West, four in Key Largo and Marathon, three were classified as non-residents and one new case was reported in Summerland and Big Pine keys.
As of Wednesday, there have been 3,042 cases reported in Key West, 981 in Key Largo, 724 in Marathon, 473 in Tavernier and 222 in Islamorada.
State-wide, there have been 2,064,525 cases reported in Florida, resulting in 33,494 deaths.
There are currently three people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Monroe County.
The Florida Key’s positivity rate remains below the state; the state rate was 6.41%, while Monroe County is 5.65%.
Beginning Monday, April 5, all persons 18 and older will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations.
For information on vaccinations and testing locations, visit the local health department website at http://www.monroe.floridahealth.gov.