Nils Ehmke just moved to the Florida Keys from Germany, buying an elevated three-bedroom house in Big Pine. He absorbed the Friday morning news of a tropical storm being upgraded to Hurricane Elsa, a Category 1, with his new home in the path it was on track to follow.
Tuesday is the predicted day of impact, and along with his wife, Dr. Hanna Koch, Ehmke decided to anticipate potential electric power outages.
“My wife, who works on coral restorations for the Mote Marine Laboratory, said we should be prepared,” said Ehmke, while loading a 6,500-watt generator onto his truck bed at the Home Depot on North Roosevelt in Key West.
Ehmke, who had been visiting his wife about every other month since she took her position three years ago, moved here full-time last week, taking a position with Professional Marine Boatlift Services in Summerland Key.
And, before getting fully unpacked, he was preparing for his first hurricane threat and living in an area that took a bad hit from Hurricane Irma in 2017, when the Category 4 storm put the brunt of its damage on Marathon.
“I just want to be prepared,” said Ehmke, while securing the generator for the 30-mile ride home.
It was the last generator on the shelves, but employees were moving 10 remaining generators in stock onto the big steel shelves.
“We’ve been selling these for a couple days,” said Bryan Craig, a Home Depot garden associate. “There’s been a run on generators and gas cans. They’re not going crazy on plywood yet.”
Plywood is used to cover and protect windows and doors from hurricane-force winds.
It was Friday afternoon, generally a busy time for grocery shoppers at the Winn-Dixie on North Roosevelt, and a manager there said she did not notice customers buying in unusually high volumes.
However, there was one shopper wheeling out of the store with three 24-packs of bottled water loaded underneath her shopping cart.
“I wanted to stock up when I didn’t have to wait in a long line,” she said, adding that she didn’t want her name or likeness used in the story. “I’ve lived in Florida my whole life, and have been through a few of these.
“People really need to get prepared. I came in to stock up on toilet paper, water and dog food.”
The report she saw on the Weather Channel prompted her to get a jump on the kind of shopping run that can be expected to become more and more frequent in the Keys and other parts of Florida as the hurricane approaches.
The National Hurricane Center in Miami sent an 11 a.m. hurricane advisory when Elsa reached 75 mph five miles south of St. Vincent in the Caribbean.