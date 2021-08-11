The Florida Keys has set a record when it comes to the number of new daily COVID-19 cases.
The Keys had 89 new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday, with 11 of those new cases being minors, according to Bob Eadie, administrator of the Monroe County offices of the Florida Department of Health. The Keys reported 388 new cases last week.
“We are No. 1 in all the wrong categories,” Eadie said. “I recommend everyone wear a mask — vaccinated or unvaccinated — and get vaccinated.”
Lower Key Medical Center had 10 COVID-19 patients, with two in the intensive care unit and one on a ventilator, Eadie said Tuesday. As of Monday, Mariners Hospital and Fishermen’s Hospital had 13 COVID-19 patients, with two in the intensive care unit, Eadie said.
The Keys has had not a fatal COVID-19 case in several weeks and none of hose currently hospitalized were children, Eadie said.
The spike in cases come roughly two weeks after the two-day lobster mini-season, when thousands of visitors flocked to the Keys in search of spiny lobster.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reversed its recommendation on masks recently, encouraging vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in areas such as Florida where the coronavirus is flaring up.
The announcement has prompted varying responses from local governments in Florida, where mask mandates have been prohibited.
The City of Key West, in an abundance of caution with the current surge in COVID-19 cases, is now requiring masks be worn inside all city facilities. This applies to visitors as well as staff. The city has encouraged social distancing at city meetings, as well as requiring masks indoors.
Monroe County has not changed any of its policies regarding its buildings and facilities. County Mayor Michelle Coldiron said she is “frustrated” about people not receiving vaccinations, given the availability. Roughly 72% of Keys residents who can be vaccinated are vaccinated, Eadie said.
Coldiron plans to put a COVID-19 discussion item on the Aug. 18 Monroe County Commission meeting agenda and will have Eadie address the board, she said.
The United States is seeing a large uptick in cases since its vaccination campaign has stalled and a highly contagious Delta variant is now making up the majority of new cases, according to the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci. Florida is among a handful of states driving up new cases, with a 1,780% increase in the last month, according to the CDC.
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order in May that preempted local coronavirus restrictions, such as mask mandates, and signed Senate Bill 2006, which was “aimed at stemming the tide of local and state government overreach,” according to his office. Because of the bill, local governments would be unable to enforce mitigation measures if a COVID surge were to occur.
Mask wearing has become sparse in the Keys since cases began to decline earlier this year and businesses began lifting mask requirements.
Eadie added that the Delta variant seems to be spreading among a younger population, whereas the original strain was most dangerous to the upper age bracket. Younger people in the Keys and elsewhere are the age group that the vaccination campaign has struggled to reach.
“If you’re vaccinated, you’re OK. If you’re not, as I’ve said before, your life has not really changed. You’re just as vulnerable, if not more vulnerable, now,” Eadie said.
Part of the CDC’s new recommendation was that all teachers, school staff and students wear masks, vaccinated or not, once schools start up after the summer break. Monroe County public schools are set to resume classes on Thursday, Aug. 12. The American Academy of Pediatrics also recommended that masks be worn in schools this fall.
Eadie was scheduled to address the Monroe County School Board on Tuesday evening.
Monroe County Superintendent of Schools Theresa Axford said the district will be mask-optional for the coming school year, as directed by Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran.
Although Axford is recommending that students wear masks when they are not able to socially distance, it will not be mandatory and students will have at least 3 feet of social distance in the classroom.
“What we’re going to do is put it in the parents’ court on whether their children will wear masks or not,” she said. “That’s going to be for everyone. It’s a personal decision. Families and individuals should maintain the ability to make that decision.”
The district said in a news release that it highly recommends vaccines for those who are eligible for one, that those who are exposed to the virus and are unvaccinated and unmasked will be asked to quarantine, and that people showing symptoms should not come to school. It added that this guidance is subject to change as the year goes on.
The Orlando Sentinel reported recently that DeSantis held a secret meeting at the state Capitol with medical professionals to express opposition to school mask mandates.
He said he feared officials at the federal and local levels could attempt to prohibit maskless children from attending classes and that he would call a special session of the Florida Legislature to prevent it.
Some local agencies within South Florida are opting to reimplement mask requirements, despite the governor’s legal preemption over them.
Also, Miami-Dade County said it would require masks indoors in county buildings again, and the Broward County School Board voted to continue a mask requirement for students at the start of the new academic year.