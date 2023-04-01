A less-than-stellar spiny lobster season for Florida Keys commercial fishermen has come to a close, with fishermen still reeling from a September hurricane that destroyed thousands of traps and COVID-19 impacting Chinese markets this season.

The season officially came to a close on Saturday, April 1, with Friday, March 31, being the last day to harvest lobsters in the state of Florida. Spiny lobster is the most lucrative commercial fishery in the Florida Keys, generating more than $35 million a year in direct sales to Keys fishermen.

