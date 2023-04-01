A less-than-stellar spiny lobster season for Florida Keys commercial fishermen has come to a close, with fishermen still reeling from a September hurricane that destroyed thousands of traps and COVID-19 impacting Chinese markets this season.
The season officially came to a close on Saturday, April 1, with Friday, March 31, being the last day to harvest lobsters in the state of Florida. Spiny lobster is the most lucrative commercial fishery in the Florida Keys, generating more than $35 million a year in direct sales to Keys fishermen.
Commercial lobster landings reported so far this season, which started Aug. 6, were about 5.35 million pounds, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission fisheries biologist Tom Matthews. Some landings reports by fishermen had not been received yet as some records are completed manually and mailed to FWC. Lobster landing in the 2022-23 fishing season were near average, Matthews said Thursday.
Price per pound averaged $7.79 about 50 cents lower than last season, Matthews said.
Conch Key-based spiny lobster fisherman Capt. Gary Nichols, who called his catch this season “mediocre,” said he relied more on a local market and European market to sell his catch, as Chinese buyers were buying far less spiny lobsters because China was still dealing with lockdowns and the cancellations of festivals because of COVID-19 this winter. In years passed, as much as 90% of the catch went to Asian markets.
“The European and domestic markets picked up the slack,” Nichols said. “The demand in the European markets was extremely strong.”
Stock Island-based commercial fisherman Capt. George Niles called the catch this season “average, not outstanding,” and the price “below average,” he said.
The drop in price comes as fishermen are paying more for fuel and for the wood to build traps, Niles said. In 2020, fishermen paid $21 for the wood for one trap. This season, they paid $40 for enough wood to build one trap, Nile said. At the same time, they are being paid less per lobster than they were three years ago, Niles said.
“If was getting paid $13 a pound, it wouldn’t be so bad,” Niles said.
COVID-19 impacts in China severely affected Keys fishermen this season. In addition to prices, COVID has reduced the number of flights between China and the United States, making shipping the lobsters whole and alive more difficult, Nichols said. In past seasons, lobsters had been shipped from South Florida to China in a roughly 25-hour window. The window has increased to 50 to 52 hours, which reduces the lobsters’ chance of surviving the trip, Nichols said. Chinese buyers want the lobsters alive and in good shape because they are kept in tanks when sold at fish houses and restaurants there, according to Nichols.
The prices have complicated woes this season, as the season was off to a rough start with Hurricane Ian destroying thousands of traps between Key West and the Dry Tortugas.
The highest wind speed during Hurricane Ian, at Smith Shoal, 11 miles northwest of Key West, was recorded at 95 mph. There are at least 50,000 to 70,000 traps between Smith Shoal and the Dry Tortugas, said Bill Kelly, executive director of the Florida Keys Commercial Fishermen’s Association.
Despite the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission being made aware of the trap damage, fisheries were left out of the declaration by the state to the federal government for emergency assistance for Hurricane Ian.
Lower Keys-based trap fisherman Josh Nicklaus said he has lost from 600 to 800 of his spiny lobster traps. Nicklaus placed traps in the waters in Marquesas Keys to the waters off Snipe Point, he said. The bulk of his lost and destroyed traps were oceanside, west of Key West, he said.
From Key West to the Marquesas Keys, trap damage was bad. From the Marquesas Keys to the west, at least 80% of the traps are gone, said Nicklaus, president of the Florida Keys Commercial Fishermen’s Association.
Nicklaus found rope and buoys from traps from a line 7 miles from where it was supposed to be, he said.
Niles lost about 200 to 300 traps, he said. Nichols estimated he lost between 1,500 to 2,000 traps in Hurricane Ian.