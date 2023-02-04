For those born after about 2002, a cassette tape is a flat, rectangular container made of plastic that held magnetic tape that stores audio recordings of music, interviews and audio books for replay.
Now that we have that out of the way ...
Former 104.1 U.S. 1 radio host Bill Becker has donated hundreds of audio cassettes, containing thousands of hours of interviews, to The College of the Florida Keys. The tapes contained hours of interviews with former governors, musicians, politicians, divers and fishermen.
If a news event happened in the Florida Keys between the early 1980s and when Becker retired in 2020, the veteran newsman covered it.
Don’t worry, neither the college nor the general public will have to scour the internet in search of some outdated listening device to listen to Becker’s tapes or use them for research purposes. CFK plans to obtain grant funding to digitize Becker’s recordings and place them on a format in which students and the general public will be able to listen to them.
Becker, former host of U.S. 1’s Morning Magazine and the station’s news director, made the donation last month and CFK is storing the cassettes in a climate-controlled facility on campus until the college can digitize the recordings to a format that can be accessed via computer and/or the internet, said CFK history professor Chuck Goulding, who received and stored the recordings.
The college currently does not have the technology to digitize the tapes but will look for grant funds to cover the cost of purchasing such technology, Goulding said.
The tapes were “well-organized,” and cataloguing them and digitizing them should not be hard, Goulding said. Goulding would also like to involve local elementary school students so they “can physically see what a cassette tape is,” he said.
The tapes date back to the 1970s, when Becker had a weekly radio show called Bill Becker’s Sea Camp Show on another Keys radio network, prior to him joining the ranks of U.S. 1 in the early 1980s.
Notable interviews include former Florida governors Reubin Askew, Bob Graham, Jeb Bush, Charlie Crist and Rick Scott, professional football running back Herschel Walker and celebrated journalist-author and environmentalist Marjory Stoneman Douglas. The tapes include coverage of some of the Keys’ most notable news events such as the founding of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary and former Mayor Harry Powell barricading himself in a construction trailer with makeshift explosives in protest of a housing project in Key West.
“This is the oral history of the Keys from the 1970s to the 2000s,” Becker said. “To my knowledge, it doesn’t exist anywhere else. I want to make sure it is kept for future generations. ... I was looking through it and getting nostalgic.”
Goulding called the interviews and news reports on the tapes a “primary resource” for research.
“There is so much history on the tapes,” Goulding said. “There are so many good interviews.”
Becker is not the only local journalist or media outlet to donate media so it can be kept for the historical record.
The Keys Citizen recently donated large, bound volumes of editions of The Key West Citizen to the Monroe County Public Library’s Florida Keys History Center. The original newspapers date back to the 1920s. The Citizen longer had space to store the papers, and the donation was the result of a longstanding partnership between The Citizen and the library system to acquire these documents.
Last month, Monroe County Facilities Maintenance safely transported the collection to an offsite, climate-controlled facility until room can be made at the Key West library.
“This is a bedrock collection,” said Corey Malcom, lead historian for the FKHC. “It is the single richest source concerning modern Keys history there is.”
The FKHC has a comprehensive index of the newspaper and has the archives scanned onto microfilm, which will remain the primary means of accessing the back issues of the newspapers. But microfilm is nowhere near as good, especially for photographs. Once information is pinpointed in the microfilm, only the original paper can be used for the best available copy.
“We are thrilled to add these documents to the Monroe County archive. People will be using them to understand Keys history for generations to come,” Malcom said.
