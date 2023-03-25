Mil McCleary, executive director of Reef Relief, quizzes Coral Campers ON Friday afternoon about their morning snorkel trip to Eastern Dry Rocks. The lucky campers enjoyed a rare sighting of a pod of bottlenose dolphins.
Reef Relief Executive Director Mil McCleary said the organization is about to launch one of its most important endeavors, a partnership with the City of Key West to decrease plastic usage on the island through a voluntary program.
Reef Relief Executive Director Mil McClearly shows off items found on the ocean floor near Higgs Beach.
Mil McCleary, executive director of Reef Relief, quizzes Coral Campers on Friday afternoon about their morning snorkel trip to Eastern Dry Rocks. The lucky campers enjoyed a rare sighting of a pod of bottlenose dolphins.
For the past 15 years, Reef Relief Executive Director Mil McCleary has been one of the strongest advocates in the Florida Keys for protecting water quality and the Pied Piper of the coral reef, as each year he and the group have helped thousands of Keys youth become better stewards of the oceans.
In McCleary’s 15th year, Reef Relief is about to launch one of its most important endeavors, a partnership with the City of Key West to decrease plastic usage on the island through a voluntary program. Reef Relief will be conducting voluntary audits of local businesses’ use of plastic and rating the businesses in a three-tier system, with the third tier being plastic free, McCleary said.
Plastic Free 305-Key West is adopted from Miami-Dade’s Plastic Free 305 campaign. Business participation is strictly voluntary and Reef Relief and the City of Key West are The goal of this program is to remove single use plastic at the source by recruiting and recognizing businesses taking the steps to be plastic free. The program features a tiered system and businesses can increase their Tier level based on the amount of single-use plastics they are replacing for biodegradable alternatives. Interested businesses can visit the City of Key West’s website under the “Our Community” section for information, according to Reef Relief.
Reef Relief will do the actual auditing of the business, which is completely voluntary, and the City of Key West would host and maintain the website, McCleary said. The website would allow customers to see how business are doing and a way to promote businesses that are going plastic less or free.
“We could do a media blitz when a business gets promoted,”McCleary said.
Reef Relief has been a local champion in reducing the amount of single-use plastic and at the same time removing plastic and other marine debris from local beaches and nearshore waters.
Advocacy and education have been the top two priorities of Reef Relief during McCleary’s tenure with the group. Reef Relief reaches 8,000 to 10,000 students locally, and more virtually, through its marine science and advocacy programs. The group will be in 62 schools this year, McCleary said.
In addition, Reef Relief’s spring and summer Coral Camps for Kids’ curriculum, class work and excursions provide college-level experiences for youth. The camp was one of McCleary’s proposals when he took the reins of the non-profit coral conservation group from founders Craig and Deevon Quirolo.
“This is not a babysitting service,” McCleary said. “I am very proud of that.”
McCleary is originally from Maryland, he spent countless hours fishing around Chesapeake Bay. That was where he learned, early on, of the connection of clean water to healthy ecosystems. This led to 18 years of service working with Clean Water Action in Baltimore which then continued into the Tampa area. Over that time, he worked on dozens of water quality related campaigns. He was also the lead organizer in CWA’s campaign partnership with the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) Working America to establish new offices in several US cities.
McCleary came to Reef Relief on March 1, 2008 to help run programs to educate and advocate for coral reef ecosystem conservation, specifically in South Florida.
Some of his successes with Reef Relief include establishing the Key West Marine Park in collaboration with the City of Key West and Monroe County, founding Reef Relief’s Coral Camp for Kids program, and joining Reef Relief as a member of the Everglades Coalition. McCleary helped implement Reef Relief’s Skip the Straw Florida Keys and Protect your Skin, Protect our Reefs campaigns. Under his leadership, Reef Relief was instrumental in passing several city ordinances related to these campaigns to further protect nearshore waters. He has led hundreds of volunteers in removing hundreds of thousands of pounds of marine debris, organizing Key West’s storm drain pollution prevention and storm water education programs.
In partnership with community groups and government agencies, Reef Relief coordinates volunteer programs that cultivate an attitude of stewardship within the community. Relieving the ocean of marine debris is of critical importance for Reef Relief. Whether they are dive, kayak, or shoreline cleanups, Reef Relief has partnered with dozens of organizations to clean the ocean of man made trash. Reef Relief has partnered with the City of Key West to educate residents and visitors about stormwater and local water quality through the Stormwater Education and Outreach Project. For the most part, the storm drains in Key West do not have filters. Each year, volunteers stencil storm drains with “no dumping drains to ocean” messages, according to the group.
In 2012, Reef Relief took over management of the Key West Marine Park through a partnership with the City of Key West. This swim park is a focal point for Reef Relief’s marine education and scientific programs. This is the first interpretive snorkel trail in North America. The park provides an interactive outdoor learning site for students of all ages. The three buoyed areas are for swimming and snorkeling and are closed to motorized vessels, according to the group.