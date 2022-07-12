Felice Kaufman works remotely as a professional food broker and brand manager for a New Jersey-based corporation, but when she is off the clock, Kaufman is busy pursuing her favorite passion: food photography, developing recipes and living to tell the story through her online cooking blog.
Kaufman’s recipes aren’t just the standard fare, either.
She owns and operates Cooking In The Keys, a website featuring farm-fresh, all-natural and unprocessed ingredients with a Florida Keys twist, including chicken, fish, pasta, soup, salad, roasted and steamed vegetables, and other dishes to choose from, such as Cuban-inspired rice, oven roasted bell-peppers and mashed sweet potatoes.
The New York native who moved to the island chain in 2018 launched her blog in June 2021, which offers hand-crafted recipes, a personal journal about her dieting journey and a link to a free newsletter service.
With several years of experience in website design and marketing, Kaufman’s website offers an organized and informative space for island chain residents to find diet-friendly, delicious and heart-healthy recipes and educates those on Doug Kaufmann’s “Kaufmann Diet,” a low-carbohydrate, high-protein diet that promises to starve out some of the poisons of the human body.
Kaufmann, a former U.S. Navy corpsman in Vietnam, writer and host of the “Know The Cause,” a television program dedicated to championing a healthy, delicious diet.
Inspired by a man with a similar last name, Kaufman purchases wholesome ingredients from Publix, Keys Fisheries and Sprouts Farmer’s Market in Homestead.
A longtime member of the grocery industry, she discovered in 2010 while working at the Whole Foods Market that many customers had dealt with celiac disease, an autoimmune disorder attacking the lining of the small intestine.
Modern medicine indicates that protein found in wheat, barley and rye causes this problem by creating permeability in the small intense, which interferes with the absorption of nutrients from the food we eat.
Seeing the effects of processed foods and unhealthy eating habits firsthand, Kaufman established a gluten-free diet and soon discovered the benefits of her decision. She felt less bloated after eating and had more energy.
While health is an important factor in deciding the recipes that go on the website, Kaufman also caters her recipes to the Keys community providing recipes for fish, fish and some more fish.
“We’ve really had a lot of fish, and I’m trying to put more fish recipes on there,” she said.
Kaufman’s Cuban roots also provide some cuisine inspiration.
“My mother is Cuban, and there’s a large Cuban population down here as well, so I thought it would be fun,” she said.
The website’s traffic has steadily increased in recent months, and with her “cooking bible” teaching locals how to cook coconut shrimp, seared yellowfin tuna, swordfish, pan-fried yellowtail snapper and other seafood to restaurant-level quality, her inbox is full of emails from curious cooks.
“I’m getting a lot of emails from people requesting certain dishes, so I will try to fill them all,” Kaufman said.
Kaufman’s passion requires a DSLR camera and a trained, focused eye, as well, as each recipe is accompanied with a photo. The skill is something she learned as an element of her full time-job.
“There are hundreds of moving parts (in food photography). Overall, it’s a very intense hobby,” she said.
She is also accepting invitations from local restaurants to feature their recipes, but those who enter beware: only farm-fresh and wholesome ingredients will be accepted.
For information, visit http://www.cookinginthekeys.com, facebook.com/cookinginthekeys or instagram.com/cookinginthekeys/?hl=en.