Florida Keys food pantries and non-profit groups have begun to sound the alarm about federal assistance for free food programs drying up and not being renewed, at a time when demand continues to increase.
Several Florida Keys non-profit groups and food pantries — the local chapter of the United Way, Star of the Sea Foundation, Florida Keys Outreach Coalition and Burton Memorial Church — sent a joint statement to The Key West Citizen this week alerting the media to the pending crisis.
The groups are urging local residents to contact their congressional and Senate representatives to pass new legislation and extend current legislation that supports food programs for the needy. The groups also continue to look for private donors to contribute as well.
Food pantries in Monroe County have been utilizing the U.S. State Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families boxes as a primary food supply source, particularly for fresh items such as produce, meats and dairy, throughout the pandemic.
Representatives with Feeding South Florida, the Broward-based food bank that has been supplying the USDA boxes to Monroe County since June, said the program is ending nation-wide and the group will no longer be able to provide these boxes past the second week of December.
Likewise, the Monroe County Commission awarded CARES Act funding to support expanded efforts at local food pantries to meet the increased demand due to COVID-19. Unless an extension or new bill is passed at a federal level, this support will end Dec 31, according to the local non-profit groups.
ELEVATED DEMAND
Meanwhile, local food pantries are still experiencing elevated demand for services, particularly among new first-time clients. Some pantries are reporting levels in November as high as they were in June and July as the groups came off the peak need. With support, non-profit organizations have stepped up to meet these demands since the beginning of the pandemic.
“We are feeding a completely new demographic,” Emily Nixon, deputy director of the SOS Foundation, said of some many new people in need.
Thus, pantries and social service providers are facing a complicated situation of the demand remaining great yet two of the primary sources of food ending, nearly simultaneously, according to the local groups.
“Food pantries have been receiving generous support through CARES funding directly, as well as making the Farmers to Families USDA boxes available, however, at this time, we are not anticipating either program continuing past December, unless something changes significantly on a federal level,” the groups stated in the joint statement. “Food pantries are in the process of alerting their clients. We believe it is equally as crucial we warn the larger community of this impending reality. We are not trying to create panic, there will still be food. However, even if agencies are able to continue distributing, the quality and quantity of food will likely drop dramatically and immediately without the USDA boxes and the availability of CARES funding.”
The shortage in federal funding “will substantially change the quantity (perhaps distributions less often or less food per distribution), as well as quality (now dry goods primarily),” the groups states.
The groups compared the direness of the situation to being given eggs, juice and bread for a complete breakfast to now being able to simply give a box of dry cereal.
“That is extremely important to convey so community members can take action accordingly,” the groups stated. “This is a national problem and not anything that can be easily ‘fixed.’ Anyone watching TV these days understands the gravity of food insecurity in our country right now. Absent massive federal response, no organization locally could afford to purchase the volume of food that’s required. This is a national issue trickling down to our local community.”
FOOD GAP
Even if immediate action is taken with passage of an additional CARES bill, it is an impending reality that there will be a food gap in the short-term which cannot be efficiently filled locally, and, without further legislation, even more dire or long-term consequences, group members said.
The food pantries largely work collaboratively so this will affect all, if one has been relying on these sources more than another, people will now turn to the others thereby increasing their demand, perhaps beyond sustainability. People with already limited resources will need to make tough choices.
“We are encouraging our local residents to reach out to our federal elected officials and advocate for bi-partisan support to avert this crisis through the passage of a new coronavirus relief package,” the groups stated. “We need to let them know this is a very real situation and we don’t want our friends, neighbors and fellow community members going hungry. Likewise, for anyone in the community in a position to donate supporting food pantry efforts as we move into January, support is greatly needed and appreciated. Though local philanthropic efforts will not solve this situation, the support will help limited resources stretch further.”
The month of November alone, SOS distributed 7,500 USDA mixed boxes to more than 4,400 unduplicated individuals. The organization served 15,000 duplicated clients, which is very close to the number served on a monthly basis during the height of the pandemic.
To supplement USDA boxes, SOS is relying very heavily on CARES funding to purchase staple items, such as beans and rice, canned soups, vegetables, and fruits, cereals, tortillas, juices and snacks for children.
Unless additional relief is approved through the CARES Act, the Farmers to Families USDA boxes will end in mid- to late December. That means SOS will no longer be able to distribute the USDA boxes at its pantries or supplemental distribution sites in Stadium Park or Bahama Village. For the last seven to eight months, organizations, including SOS, have relied on the USDA boxes as the primary sources of produce, protein and dairy distributed. If the program is allowed to expire later this month, it will create an exorbitant increase in demand that agencies simply will not be able to meet.
“No agency, SOS included, has the financial means to continue purchasing at these heightened levels without federal assistance,” Nixon said.
A NEED FOR HELP
Pre-COVID, the Florida Keys Outreach Coalition pantry was assisting approximately 100 families a month, Coalition Executive Director Staphanie Kaple said. Since COVID, those numbers have been at least double every month, at the peak of the shutdown, and the organization was serving 300 families a week. Currently, the coalition is serving approximately 100 households a week and seeing this number increase each week, she said.
“Without CARES funds we would have exhausted our traditional food pantry funds within a month,” Kaple said. “The CARES funds further allow us to provide foods that we could not normally purchase such as bread, canned soups, and juices which are much needed during this time. There is no way we could have done the Thanksgiving boxes without the CARES funds.
“We are seeing families use food pantries so they can use their limited incomes for other necessary expenses such as their rent, utilities and medical needs. ... However, we sadly are facing some of the most challenging days of this pandemic and there is no additional help coming at this moment. It is time to face a very grim reality, we are in trouble.”
The effect of not receiving the complete produce boxes is impacting Burton Memorial Church’s ability to serve its clients.
“For Burton’s clients, these boxes have been a lifesaver,” said Betsy Edwards, an administrative assistant with the church. “They allowed us to give out one to three of these boxes per family per week, depending on number of individuals in the family. This has increased the amount of food we supplied to our clients so that we are covering most of their food needs, instead of just supplementing it. In a time when a lot of our clients have gone from working two to three jobs to none, this has removed one of the biggest outlays of money for them.”