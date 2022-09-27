Flooding could be a major issue for the Lower and possibly Middle Keys, as the Florida Keys are experiencing major king tides currently.

No emergency hurricane evacuation orders had been put in place for the Keys as of Monday. Residents and visitors in campgrounds, recreational vehicles, travel trailers, live-aboard vessels, and mobile homes should prepare to seek shelter with friends or family in a safe structure throughout the storm. Monroe County does not plan to open any general population shelters for this storm, according to Monroe County government officials.