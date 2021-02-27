Dan Dombrowski, the long-time former executive director and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Keys Area, is under investigation by the Key West Police Department for allegedly misappropriating funds from the non-profit children’s organization, according to the local club's chairwoman.
Police Chief Sean Brandenburg confirmed there is an open, ongoing investigation into Dombrowski but would not discuss the details. Amanda Velazquez, the new chairperson of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Keys Area also confirmed the investigation, which began two years ago.
“In 2019, our organization discovered several financial records in our operating fund that elevated concerns. Immediately, this information was reported to the authorities for further investigation. Mr. Dombrowski has not been associated with the Boys & Girls Club of the Keys area since that discovery; however, we were both shocked and saddened by these allegations and are cooperating fully with the authorities involved in the investigation of this very serious matter,” Velazquez told The Key West Citizen by email.
Reached by telephone, Dombrowski, who headed up the Keys BGC for 17 years before resigning abruptly in January 2019, said he was unaware of the investigation.
“I have no idea about that,” he said on Wednesday.
Investigation starts in 2018
The Keys Boys & Girls Club is a non-profit social services organization that offers a variety of educational and arts programs for Monroe County youths. It also provides approximately 22,000 meals a year to its students through its after-school and summer programs. It has an annual budget of approximately $1 million.
The investigation into alleged financial crimes began internally in 2018, according to minutes from the Dec. 3, 2018, board meeting of the Keys Boys & Girls Club. At that meeting, attended by six of the seven of the Club's directors, then-chairman Bill Archer reported on a series of allegedly suspicious financial transactions that took place in 2018. In September of that year, Archer said he been notified by the national Boys & Girls Clubs of America, which manages the pension plans for employees working at local clubs across the country, that the Keys Boys & Girls Club could not be awarded any grant money because it had not made regular pension payments into the club’s plan for the previous two years. As Archer began to investigate, he said he found a letter written to the plan’s pension provider dated Oct. 16, 2018, saying the Keys Boys & Girls Club board of directors was requesting to freeze plan participation and benefit accruals. In block letters under the signatures at the bottom of the letter was written, “Constituting all of the directors of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Keys Area.”
The letter was ostensibly signed by four directors, including Archer, who said he had never seen nor signed the letter. In addition, at the time there were seven local club directors, not four.
As Archer continued looking into the club’s books, he found four accounts had been opened in the Boys & Girls Club’s name at First State Bank.
“The Board was unaware of two of these accounts,” the minutes of the Dec. 3, 2018 meeting read.
National auditor requested
The board then agreed to ask the national chapter of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America to send an auditor to look at the local chapter’s books. The auditor arrived on Dec. 17, 2018, but did not find anything that pointed to alleged fraud. Archer said a few days later, after the auditor had left, Dombrowski submitted several invoices for personal reimbursement for club expenses, including computers and tech help. That’s when Archer began calling the vendors to see if they had been paid in cash, as Dombrowski allegedly claimed, or by an official Boys & Girls Club check. In all instances, the vendors reported they had been paid by check.
However, Archer said, Dombrowski had cut checks to himself for the same invoice amounts that had previously been paid by the Boys & Girls Club checks.
“To have somebody authorize a check to themselves is beyond proper financial responsibility,” Archer said.
After hearing Archer’s report, the Boys & Girls Club board voted unanimously at its December 2018 meeting to put Dombrowski on probation for 30 days and suspend his check-writing privileges as well as his ability to use Boys & Girls Club credit cards. Dombrowski was also asked to turn over all account user names and passwords on the computer he used for work.
Archer said his own investigation found approximately $25,000 in allegedly misappropriated funds. He said he suspects Dombrowski, because he was the only staff member with check-writing privileges up to $1,500. Above $1,500, the Boys & Girls Club Treasurer, who was John Dick at the time, had to provide a second signature.
But Archer said that on invoices more than $1,500, Dombrowski would allegedly cut two checks, dividing the amount in half and staying below the $1,500 limit.
“We never got any invoices or bills at the Boys and Girls Clubs office, never. It went to a post office box that only Dan had a key to,” Archer said.
More red flags
In addition to the pension plan arrears, Archer discovered the Keys Boys & Girls Club did not have enough money in its accounts to make payroll at that time. That raised his suspicions further because multiple donors had given extra money in 2018 to help the club recover from damages caused by Hurricane Irma in 2017. Archer, who has owned and operated several small companies over the course of his career, knew his way around accounts receivable and payable books. He said despite repeated requests, Dombrowski did not turn over cash flow reports and totals of accounts receivable/payable.
“There were so many red flags that were starting to fly,” Archer told The Citizen on Thursday, Feb. 27.
As a result of that information, Archer, with the board’s approval, took the suspicions to the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office, where he was told to go instead to the Key West Police Department. Archer said he met with Detective Gustavo Medina in the Key West Police Operations Bureau in March 2019 and turned over the information he had gathered. A year later, in the spring of 2020, at the police department’s request, Archer met with officials from the Miami office of the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Department. After two meetings with the IRS, Archer said the federal investigators told him the scope of the inquiry had increased to look at five years' worth of records from the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Keys Area.
Dombrowski confronted
Prior to that, however, in January 2019, Archer said he waited in Dombrowski’s office one morning to show him his evidence and ask for an explanation.
“He resigned on the spot. He wouldn’t even talk to me,” Archer said, adding that Dombrowski was still on probation when he resigned. Dombrowski currently works as a child and victim advocate for Monroe County's 16th Judicial Circuit Court as a Guardian ad Litem.
For the past year, Archer said he has been waiting for the IRS and Detective Medina to take action to either charge Dombrowski or clear him. He said he is frustrated at the delay but was told recently by Medina that the IRS finished its investigation last month. Alejandra Castro, the IRS media contact for Florida, said this week that due to disclosure laws and regulations of Internal Revenue Code Section 6103, she was unable to comment.
“We’ve been waiting since early January for the IRS to come down with the forensic audit. But nothing,” Archer said. “I’m upset because it’s taken the police department so long to close this case. They have all the evidence. They have for a year and a half.”
“Delays happen. There is a lot of data in some cases. COVID happened,” Chief Brandenburg said this week. “It is an ongoing case. I can’t say much about it.”
Checks and balances
Archer is particularly interested in making the investigation public as a way to alert other non-profit organizations to take steps to impose strong systems of checks and balances to ensure one person does not have control over their finances.
But one of the checks the Boys & Girls Club did have in place was an annual audit, done each year by local auditor Paul Mills, of Paul Mills CPA on 5th Street in Key West. Archer said Mills had never raised a red flag in the annual audit during the time Archer was on the Boys & Girls Club board of directors.
Reached by telephone on Friday, Feb. 26, Mills said he had stopped doing the Boys & Girls Club audit some years ago. He then said he had clients in his office and asked the reporter to call back. When she did at the requested time, he did not answer the telephone.
In addition, John Dick, currently the chair of the Monroe County School Board, was Keys Boys & Girls Club treasurer for several years that overlapped with Dombrowski. Dick said this week that he was not aware of any alleged financial irregularities until Archer told him. He said that once the auditor from the national Boys & Girls Clubs of America finished — the auditor found some instances of “mistakes” Dick said, but no fraud — he was satisfied. However, he also said that he was Treasurer in “name only” because he didn’t have the time to travel to Key West to oversee the club’s finances.
When asked if he had been concerned that Dombrowski was the only person who could issue checks up to $1,500, Dick said “not really.”
“I really was treasurer only in name. I didn’t have the time to be down there,” he said.
Dick added that once Archer made his concerns known, Dick told him to go to the State’s Attorney Office. Shortly after that, Dick resigned from the board, telling The Citizen he had been on long enough and it was time for a change.
Reached at his home this week, Dombrowski denied misappropriating any funds from the Boys & Girls Club.
“No. That’s all I am going to say about it right now,” he said before hanging up.
Investigation slows fundraising
The investigation into Dombrowski is one reason the new Boys & Girls Club building in Bayview Park, which opened in January, took over five years to finish. Archer said he immediately contacted the foundations and other major benefactors that regularly gave grants or donations to the club in early 2019 to tell them about his suspicions. He asked them to halt any planned donations until the situation was resolved.
“I had to be honest with them, the people who were helping us financially. Then we had to put in a new system of checks and balances, which we did,” he said.
Archer, who took over as CEO and Executive Director for 18 months after Dombrowski’s resignation, went back to the club’s major donors after overhauling the board of directors, installing multiple redundancies in how the club’s finances were managed and writing a letter of apology. Within four months, the club had raised approximately $350,000, enough to finish $800,000 building in Bayview Park.
“Those foundations came through for us in a big, big way,” Archer said, adding, ““All I want is for other non-profits to learn from our mistakes and put in systems of checks and balances. Stealing from a non-profit is about as low as you can go.”