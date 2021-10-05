In high school and into college, they were known as Misery Loves Company. They were a band of four Marathon High School students who all went off to Florida State University and continued playing together.
When two of those bandmates left for bigger cities outside of Florida, brothers Chris and David Campbell formed a new band out of the ashes of their former one, and have been performing in the small circuit of bands that frequent Middle and Upper Keys venues.
“Welcome to Key Colony everybody, we’re Abstract Radio,” David Campbell said into the microphone at the Key Colony Inn on a recent Monday before breaking into “Stuck in the Middle With You” by Stealers Wheel.
The new lineup is composed of both the Campbell brothers on vocals, with David playing the keys and Chris on guitar, and Miami’s Angel Romero on drums. Chris said they got to know Angel through open mic nights in the Upper Keys and they have been going strong as Abstract Radio for about two years.
Chris said the band has been playing live shows every weekend other than the break they were forced to take for a few months during the pandemic.
“At the height last year, we stopped playing for maybe three months,” Chris said. “Basically right when they closed the 18-Mile Stretch so people couldn’t get in, that’s when everybody stopped booking music.”
Slowly but surely, venues began to bring live music back into their business model. Chris said in that way, the Keys are “pretty spoiled” since the region has so many outdoor venues that allowed musicians get back to work quicker.
The Campbells and their two other members of Misery Loves Company began performing around Tallahassee. After completing associate’s degrees there, their drummer and bass player moved to Los Angeles and Chicago, but the Campbells decided to “stick it out for the bachelor’s” and continued playing with other groups.
Chris said he considered at one point pursuing music in a larger city but instead he and his brother moved back to the Keys and formed Abstract Radio.
Chris said the band is heavy on the classic rock but plays “pretty much everything other than country and Jimmy Buffett,” even though he said they get frequent requests for them. Chris said they draw the line in the early 2000s.
Patrons of the Key Colony Inn got a dose of nostalgia on that Monday night as the band played hits from long-ago decades such as “Just the Two of Us” by Bill Withers, “The Way It Is” by Bruce Hornsby and “Green Onions” by Booker T. and the M.G.s.
The Campbells are twins and not only have a striking resemblance in appearance but also have very similar voices. They alternate singing lead and backup vocals, and when they sing together, it almost sounds like one singer double tracking himself.
The band performs at Sparky’s Landing as well as at Jimmy Johnson’s Big Chill and the Caribbean Club in Key Largo and the Lorelei in Islamorada.
Chris said the music scene in the Middle Keys is “small. I know everyone who plays in Marathon.”
“I feel like there’s a lot of people here who want to play music, so it gets competitive sometimes,” he said. “But everybody wants to play at these places, so there’s space for everybody.”
He added that he feels lucky to be able to play with many talented musicians in the Keys.
The Campbells have always played music together, starting around the age of 15, when their group of friends began to pick up instruments.
“Things kind of fell into place,” Chris said. “We had someone who was interested in drums and someone who was interested in bass and then keyboard and guitar. It was like we had to do it.”