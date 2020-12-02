Former Key West first lady Cheryl Hollon Cates died Wednesday after battling COVID-19 and being hospitalized several weeks ago, according to family friends.
Due to state and federal laws, confirmation from Jackson Memorial Hospital was not unavailable.
Cates, her husband and former Key West Mayor Craig Cates and their daughter Crystal had been receiving medical care at the Miami hospital after contracting the coronavirus in early November.
Several friends of Cheryl and Craig Cates told The Citizen on Wednesday morning that Cheryl had passed, but Cates family members could not be reached for comment.
The Cates had been the first family of Key West for more than a decade.
For more on this developing story, check http://www.keysnews.com or read Thursday's Key West Citizen digital edition.