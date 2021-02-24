Amber Archer Acevedo retired as principal of Key West High School in June 2020, after 36 years as an educator for the Monroe County School District.
But her retirement didn’t last long; Acevedo has been selected as the Monroe County School District’s Coordinator of Professional Development and Community Relations, according to Schools Superintendent Theresa Axford.
The position is responsible for the development and communication of information to keep the staff, public and media informed of programs, events, accomplishments and services of the school district.
In addition to her duties as a school and community liaison, Acevedo will also oversee staff professional development and handle the district’s public relations duties. Also, Acevedo will supervise professional growth in the district with an emphasis on non-instructional staff, Axford said in a news release.
“We have wonderful professional development offerings for certificated staff, but we have always needed to support our non-instructional staff with training opportunities,” Axford said. “Amber will definitely focus her work in this area.
“Mrs. Acevedo is a highly effective communicator, with the knowledge and skills to lead, build community relations, establish goals and attain results,” Axford said. “Her excellent record of promoting student success, along with her lifelong dedication to the students and families of this community make her the perfect choice for this position.”
Acevedo, a third-generation educator, credits her family with instilling her love of education, adding she is excited to come out of retirement and embark on a new journey.
“I retired when my DROP (Deferred Retirment Option Plan) ended, but I always knew that I would return to the world of work,” Acevedo said. “This position gives me an opportunity to contribute to what I am passionate about — education. I look forward to working with the schools and communities to continue sharing news and information about our district goals, programs and accomplishments.”
Acevedo’s in-depth perspective and historical knowledge about the education and programs in the district, proficiency as an administrator, teacher and coach, coupled with her journalism background, will allow her to continue to make a positive impact in the community she loves, Axford said in the news release.
In a time when COVID-19 has forced school districts to re-invent nearly every aspect of education, the need to disseminate accurate and timely information is paramount to supporting schools and communities, and Acevedo’s new role will ensure that the tie between school, home and community is a strong one for many years to come, the release stated.