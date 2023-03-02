A judge has sentenced the former manager of the Key West Yacht Club to eight months in jail on charges of theft and embezzlement charges, and he is still awaiting trial for threatening to “shoot the place (the club) up.”
Key West Police officers arrested Michael Wilson, the former owner of Michael’s restaurant in Key West, initially on felony charges of fraud by unlawful use of the yacht club’s credit card and grand theft stemming from Wilson making unauthorized purchases on the credit card and taking petty cash stored in the safe, as well as nearly 200 bottles of wine, according to a police report. The unauthorized purchases include a payment to an online gambling site and funding stays at hotels for personal family trips, the report stated.
After being arrested on Nov. 4, 2022, and being released on bail, police officers arrested Wilson, who had been the manager for roughly two years, again on Nov. 10 on charges of obstructing justice after he reportedly threatened to “shoot the place (the club) up,” and threatened the club’s commodore and several employees, the prosecutor’s motion to revoke his bail stated.
In addition to the eight months in jail, Judge Mark Jones sentenced Wilson to five years’ probation and to pay restitution to the club. He will also have to do community service as part of the sentence and have no contact with any Key West Yacht Club employees or representatives, Assistant State Attorney Joseph Mansfield said. Wilson did not work out a plea deal with prosecutors, but instead pleaded no contest in court last week directly before Judge Jones.
Wilson’s attorney could not be reached for comment on Wednesday and did not return a text message requesting comment.
Key West Yacht Club Commodore Peter Batty Jr. told police on Sept. 22 the club had discovered that the general manager had been taking cash from the safe and using a company credit card for personal purchases, the arrest report stated. Batty stated that Wilson was given the opportunity to resign after discovering the unauthorized credit card use.
Batty stated that the club’s accountant discovered a credit card charge to the business account made on Aug. 12 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Auburn, Alabama for $1,110.86. The charge was placed on a credit card belonging to an ex-employee. Batty stated the former employee’s last day was in April and that her company credit card was returned. Batty stated that the credit card should have been deactivated and destroyed, and that this would have been Wilson’s responsibility to do. Batty stated that the credit card was instead placed into the safe, to which only Wilson and the accountant had access. Batty stated that the safe has a combination lock and, again, only Wilson and the accountant had the code, the arrest report stated.
Batty stated that upon the accountant discovering the Hilton charge, she confronted Wilson. The accountant stated Wilson told her he had taken his son to college and must have accidentally used the wrong credit card. The accountant stated that Wilson did not have permission to use the credit card and that it, in fact, should have been deactivated. The accountant reported this issue to Batty, and he called a meeting with Wilson.
Batty stated that upon confronting Wilson, he originally denied having any knowledge of the transaction. Batty stated that after showing Wilson the transaction, he hung his head and apologized for using the credit card, according to the police report.
He stated that he had dropped his son off at college and used the credit card to book the hotel. Batty stated that he gave Wilson the opportunity to resign and vacate the property, the arrest report stated.
Batty stated that due to Wilson also having a large running balance on his yacht club account, the club withheld $1,660.68 from his last paycheck to apply toward his balance. Batty stated that he later requested that the accountant conduct an audit of the First State Bank business account.
Upon conducting the audit, the club discovered $4,535.46 in authorized charges had been made to the club’s credit card and nearly $1,300 in petty cash was reportedly taken by Wilson, the arrest report stated.
Prior to being arrested, police interviewed Wilson and he said “he has used the KWYC (Key West Yacht Club) credit card on many occasions, but always with permission from (the club’s accountant),” the report stated.
Wilson told police that upon his resignation, he asked Batty about how he wanted to settle his yacht club credit card balance. Wilson stated that Batty told him he would get a final total and then have him sign a promissory note for repayment. Wilson stated that Batty had yet to contact him to provide him a total or the promissory note, the report stated.