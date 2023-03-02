A judge has sentenced the former manager of the Key West Yacht Club to eight months in jail on charges of theft and embezzlement charges, and he is still awaiting trial for threatening to “shoot the place (the club) up.”

Key West Police officers arrested Michael Wilson, the former owner of Michael’s restaurant in Key West, initially on felony charges of fraud by unlawful use of the yacht club’s credit card and grand theft stemming from Wilson making unauthorized purchases on the credit card and taking petty cash stored in the safe, as well as nearly 200 bottles of wine, according to a police report. The unauthorized purchases include a payment to an online gambling site and funding stays at hotels for personal family trips, the report stated.

