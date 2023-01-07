In yet another ripple in the “Tree House” murder case, former Monroe County state prosecutor Colleen Dunne has been suspended again by the Florida Bar, and this time it is for comments she made via text in attempting to block the marriage of one of the murder suspects, Franklin Tyrone Tucker.

colleen dunne

Dunne

Tucker is currently free on bail while he awaits a trial in the 2017 robbery of Paula Belmonte and murder of Matthew Bonnett on Stock Island.

tohara@keysnews.com