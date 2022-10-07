Fort Jefferson in the Dry Tortugas sustained storm damage as Hurricane Ian passed over the Civil War-era landmark on Tuesday, Sept. 27. A second section of the moat wall, at bottom, is among the new damage. The moat wall section at right was broken five years ago during Hurricane Irma.
Construction began on Fort Jefferson in 1846, and while never finished, the Civil War-era structure, which consists of 16 million bricks, received its designation as a National Monument in 1935, and ultimately gained National Park status in 1992.
Photo by National Park Services
ROB O’NEAL/Keys Citizen
The parade grounds at Fort Jefferson are flooded after Hurricane Ian passed over the historic park some 70 miles west of Key West.
This aerial view shows the remnants of the dock at Loggerhead Key, near Fort Jefferson.
The island on which Fort Jefferson sits in the Dry Tortugas suffered significant damage in Hurricane Ian and remains closed to boats and limited seaplane service while cleanup there continues.
Garden Key in the Dry Tortugas houses the brick Civil War-era fort and docks and other infrastructure.
Hurricane Ian was a Category 3 hurricane when the eye passed over the Dry Tortugas at 10 p.m. Sept. 27, packing sustained winds of 120 mph, according to Jon Rizzo, Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Key West.
The National Park Service had evacuated all its staff from the fort before the storm impacted the fort, said Glenn Simpson, park manager for the Dry Tortugas National Park.
“The damage was not catastrophic, but it was significant,” Simpson said.
Ferry service between Key West and Fort Jefferson has been suspended at this time, park staff is limiting seaplane service to one plane a day operating four flights a day, and the campground is closed at this time, Simpson said. The docks have been severely damaged, so there is no place to dock private recreational vessels there, Simpson said Thursday.
There was some damage to the moat wall and minor damage to the top two tiers of the old brick fort. Those top two tiers are unsafe and will remain closed at this time. There also were many downed trees inside the fort in the parade grounds, Simpson said.
There was also significant damage to the structures to the neighboring Loggerhead Key, Simpson said.
Park staff plan to conduct in-water surveys of the coral and cultural resources, possibly as early as next week, Simpson said.
The National Park Service had completed a multiyear restoration project of Fort Jefferson’s historic harbor light. The light was not damaged in the hurricane, Simpson said.