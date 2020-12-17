The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys recently granted $20,000 for assistance to elementary and middle school students throughout the Florida Keys whose families continue to be economically affected by COVID-19.
The grants were awarded to eight Keys schools and will supply essential items, supplies and holiday gifts for young students in need.
The appropriations to the schools are from CFFK’s Florida Keys Emergency Relief Fund. The grants are part of $1.3 million in ongoing support provided by CFFK and its donors this year to Keys nonprofits for food, supplies, housing assistance, and other programs and services for families, children, seniors, service workers, and others.
“In these times of such significant needs that we see every day throughout our schools, the Monroe County School District is very happy to accept these generous grants from the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys,” said Theresa Axford, Superintendent of Monroe County Schools. “They will make the holidays brighter for our students and families who most need support in all of our Elementary and K-8 schools.”
The eight schools receiving $2,500 each through these holiday grants are:
• Gerald Adams Elementary School, Stock Island;
• Horace O’Bryant School, Key West;
• Key Largo School, Key Largo;
• Plantation Key School, Islamorada;
• Poinciana Elementary School, Key West;
• Stanley Switlik Elementary School, Marathon;
• Sugarloaf School, Lower Keys; and
• The Basilica School of St. Mary Star of the Sea, Key West.
Donations to the Florida Keys Emergency Relief Fund at CFFK are still needed to meet the ongoing demand for assistance.
Contributions can be made at http://www.cffk.org/help or by calling 305-292-1502. CFFK is distributing 100% of funds raised and will make grants to nonprofits from the fund as long as donations are received.
For information, visit http://www.cffk.org.