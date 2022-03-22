At least four small groups of migrants landed in the Florida Keys over the weekend, according to area law enforcement officials. March has been a busy month for border crossings, with 11 migrant landing events so far, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.
According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, and confirmed by CBP agents on social media, 10 migrants waded ashore Friday in the Upper Keys after the vessel in which they were traveling ran aground. All were medically screened and detained. It was not specified as to their nation of origin.
On Saturday, CBP and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported rescuing 15 Cubans who landed on an uninhabited island in the Marquesas Keys. They were brought ashore by agents and detained.
On Sunday, CBP agents posted on social media two more groups had arrived in the Keys from Cuba in a span of 12 hours. Ten migrants were apprehended by the agents.
Last week, a group of 15 Cuban migrants landed at Mile Marker 17 on March 17. Border Patrol Miami division chief Adam Hoffner said the migrants landed on Sugarloaf Key and consisted of 14 adults and two accompanied minors.
That landing followed one earlier in the week of more than 100 Haitian migrants on Summerland Key, law enforcement officials said.
And earlier this month, about 300 Haitian migrants attempted to make landfall off Ocean Reef.