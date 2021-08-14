A tropical weather system named Fred was expected to reach the Florida Keys on Saturday, Aug. 14, and another tropical disturbance could make its way to the chain of islands or be nearby within the week.
The second unnamed system was about 850 miles east of the Lesser Antilles on Friday. Showers and thunderstorms had become a little better organized since Thursday near an area of low pressure, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Environmental conditions are becoming more conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression is likely to form over the next day or two while moving toward the west or west-northwest at about 20 mph, National Hurricane Center officials said Friday.
The second system is expected to reach portions of the Leeward Islands Saturday night and then the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Sunday and Sunday night, according to the National Hurricane Service.
Tropical storm watches or warnings could be required for portions of the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, since strong winds and heavy rainfall are likely to spread across those areas over the weekend, regardless of the system’s development.
This second system is developing as Florida Keys residents began feeling the effects of Tropical Depression Fred on late Friday and Saturday.
Fred, a small, poorly defined tropical storm, is expected to bring winds of 35 to 40 mph and between 3 to 8 inches of rain, which could cause some flooding in coastal and low-lying areas of the Keys.
On Friday, Fred was still a tropical depression but was expected to strengthen into a tropical storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The National Hurricane Center, on Friday, issued a tropical storm warning for the entire Florida Keys. The warning extends from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas, including Florida Bay.
A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected within the warning area, generally within 36 hours.
On Friday, the eye of the storm was about 316 miles east-southeast of Key West, moving to the west-northwest at 10 mph. Maximum sustained winds remained at 35 mph on Friday.
Fred was expected to move near eastern and central Cuba on Friday.
Significant weather impacts to the Keys from Fred will most likely arrive early Saturday morning, according to Jon Rizzo, the warning coordinator for the Florida Keys National Weather Service Office.