The tropical system racing across the Caribbean has been downgraded to tropical depression, but will strengthen back to a tropical storm by the time it reaches the Florida Keys, which could be Saturday.
While Tropical Depression Fred is forecasted to be a weak tropical storm, Monroe County Emergency Management Director Shannon Weiner cautioned “camper, RV and boaters to take shelter with friends and family” during the duration of the storm.
“Residents and visitors should stay off the roads,” Weiner said.
The Keys could start feeling impacts of storm on Friday evening, but the eye of the storm is not scheduled to come over the Keys until Saturday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.
National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist Jon Rizzo addressed local leaders and emergency managers on Thursday morning, telling them to expect a storm similar to Tropical Storm Elsa, which came over the Lower Keys last month.
As of Thursday, Fred was “quite disheveled” after crossing the mountains of Haiti and the Dominican Republic, but will strengthen slightly before making it to the Keys, Rizzo said.
The Keys could expect squalls, possible 40-plus mph winds, possible small tornadoes and 3 to 8 inches of rain, Rizzo said.
As of Thursday, Fred was off the east coast of Cuba, traveling north northwest at a speed of 14 mph and packing 35 mph winds, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Monroe County had partially activated its Emergency Operations Center on Thursday, but had not called for any mandatory or voluntary evacuations or issued other emergency directives.
However, residents should have their homes, yards and boats secured as significant weather impacts to the Florida Keys would most likely occur after mid-afternoon on Friday. Tropical storm watches may be issued for the Florida Keys late Thursday, according to a Monroe County government-issued news release on Thursday.
County officials recommended that by Friday, residents should trim trees and hedges and cut shrubbery to reduce the risk of flying branches during high winds. Property owners should clean up debris, and bring inside all outdoor furniture if high winds are expected.
People should secure anything that is not tied down, secure trashcans and any items that were not picked up and make sure to have materials and tools to put up storm shutters if high winds are expected. Windows also can be protected with plywood. Tape can help with shattering, but is not a suggested protective measure.
Boat owners should make sure their boats are secure, whether in the water or on a trailer on land, county officials said.
To receive Monroe County Emergency Management news and informational updates by text message or email, sign up at http://www.monroecountyem.com/alertmonroe.